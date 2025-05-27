Houston guard Milos Uzan announces return to Kelvin Sampson's Cougars

Houston guard Milos Uzan will return for his senior season, his agent confirmed Tuesday. Uzan withdrew from the NBA draft ahead of the NCAA’s deadline, as reported by On3.

“Houston guard Milos Uzan is withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and will return to Houston for his senior season, source told @On3sports.”

Houston Men's Hoops confirmed on X:

“Milos Uzan @lossyuzan will withdraw from @NBA Draft and return to @UHouston to compete as senior in 2025-26.”

Uzan, ranked No. 38 on Yahoo Sports’ big board, will withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and stay in Houston.

His return strengthens a backcourt for coach Kelvin Sampson that includes Emanuel Sharp, the team’s second-leading scorer, and Joseph Tugler, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Houston posted a +32 net rating in Quad 1 games with all three on the floor.

Uzan’s decision triggered roster movement across the Big 12. Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, originally committed to Houston as a possible replacement, flipped to Texas A&M after Uzan withdrew.

Milos Uzan scored career-high points in Houston’s Big 12 title

Milos Uzan averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in his first season at Houston. He shot a career-best 42.8% from 3 and earned All-Big 12 second team honors. He scored a career-high 25 points in Houston’s Big 12 title win over Arizona.

Uzan averaged 12.8 points in the NCAA Tournament and went 9-for-15 from 3. His buzzer-beater with 0.8 seconds left beat Purdue in the Sweet 16.

Houston finished 35-5, won the Big 12 regular season and tournament, and lost to Florida in the national title game. The Cougars added five-star recruits Chris Cenac and Isiah Harwell, and four-star guard Kingston Flemings.

Coach Kelvin Sampson once called Uzan “like butter in a microwave” but credited hard drills for sharpening his edge.

