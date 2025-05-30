Houston’s Kateri Poole drops 2-word reaction as she reps Jalen Brunson after New York Knicks’ Game 5 win vs Indiana Pacers

Houston guard Kateri Poole showed her support for the New York Knicks on social media after they defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-94 on Thursday. This took the Eastern Conference Finals to Game 6, and Poole took to Instagram to drop a two-word reaction for Jalen Brunson’s game-high 32 points.
The New York native shared a post from Sarruche on Instagram, which showed her wearing a black T-shirt with an image of Brunson throwing up his signature hand sign.
“In 7,” Poole wrote.
The statement from Poole suggested that the battle would end in a Game 7 showdown. Poole began her college journey at Ohio State, where she played two seasons before transferring to LSU. At LSU, she contributed off the bench, eventually earning a starting spot in the final five games of the NCAA Tournament.
She played a key role in LSU’s 2023 national championship win over Iowa. In that game, she hit both of her three-point attempts, including a crucial shot that shut down Iowa’s late comeback hopes and sealed the title for the Tigers.
In May 2024, Poole transferred to the Houston Cougars to finish her collegiate career. Poole’s 2024-25 season was halted when she picked up a knee injury during a weekend scrimmage in October 2024.
Kateri Poole celebrates graduation from University of Houston on social media
Kateri Poole reached a major milestone on May 10 as she celebrated her graduation from the University of Houston. She shared an Instagram carousel that featured her loved ones. Poole proudly wore her cap, gown and a sash while throwing up the peace sign in the university’s graduation auditorium.
Another standout image from the set featured Poole dressed in a cream-colored shirt and trousers with a silver chain, standing against a wall.
“Just grateful to be here. Thank You God,” Poole wrote.
One image captured a moment with her parents beside her, their arms wrapped around her. Another showed her surrounded by close friends and family, all smiles and celebration, while the final group picture brought everyone together.
