Houston vs TCU injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Ramon Walker Jr, Terrance Arceneaux and more

The top-ranked Houston Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Houston is dealing with a bunch of injuries, and it will be intriguing to see who will be available for the afternoon's game.

Houston vs TCU injury report

Ramon Walker Jr., Houston

Junior guard Ramon Walker Jr. suffered an injury in practice and suffered a knee injury that was later confirmed to be a torn meniscus. The Cougars (28-3) have a depth issue in the backcourt, so losing a member like Walker for the season is tough. He averaged 2.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.9 minutes in 24 games.

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Freshman forward Joseph Tugler has been ruled out for this game with a foot injury and has not played since Feb. 27. Tugler has failed to provide many statistics that help the program, but his minutes are critical for the team's success.

In 28 games, he is averaging 16.0 minutes per game and is limited shooting the basketball with 55.1% from the floor and 46.3% from the free-throw line. Tugler is averaging 3.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

Sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux has been sidelined as he tore his Achilles tendon and will be unable to return this season. Arceneaux has been one of the top players for the Cougars but was limited to 11 games and has not played since Dec. 16.

He averaged 18.4 minutes per game while averaging 5.5 ppg and 4.5 pg. However, he has struggled to be consistent with his shot as he had 38.6/28.6/52.6 shooting splits.

Houston vs TCU prediction

The Houston Cougars are a 10.5-point favorite for this game, and TCU (21-11) will struggle to get going. The Horned Frogs picked up a 77-70 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday. Houston has one of the best defenses in college basketball and should be able to dominate here.

Go with the Houston Cougars to cover the spread to dominate this game.

