How to buy Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Potro? Looking at Iowa guard's affinity towards Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Caitlin Clark made history this week by surpassing the NCAA women's basketball scoring record in a pair of vintage Nike shoes. Clark, who wore the Nike Kobe Protro 5s, scored more than 3,527 points in her career, breaking the previous mark set by Kelsey Plum from Washington.

One of the things that makes Clark stand out on the court is her choice of footwear. She most often plays in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro X Bruce Lee. The special edition of Kobe Bryant's signature shoes pays tribute to the martial arts legend.

You can check out Caitlin Clark's sneakers on Nike's website. However, there are more ways to purchase them.

How to buy Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Potro?

The Iowa Hawkeyes star famous sneaker was designed by Eric Avar, inspired by Bruce Lee's movie Enter the Dragon. The shoe features a yellow and black color scheme with red claw marks on the side, resembling the outfit Lee wore in the 1974 film.

A close-up of the shoes of Caitlin Clark

These sneakers were only available in small numbers in Nov. 2020 and cost $180. Today, the price depends on the size and website. For example, American men can pay from $399 to $1701 on www.goat.com, while American women can find them on stockx.com for $399 to $1454.

Nike Bryant Kobe 5 Protro X Bruce Lee fusion

The martial arts legend Bruce Lee influenced Lakers Kobe Bryant’s attitude of Mamba Mentality. This is reflected in the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee,’ a retro version of a 2010 colorway. The sneakers were launched on Nov. 24, 2020, with the SKU- CD4991 700.

The late Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro X Bruce Lee sneakers in the 2008-09 NBA season. He won his fourth championship that year, wearing the shoes that honored Lee.

The original Bruce Lee style was launched on the Kobe 5 in 2010 and became a hit among sneaker fans. The shoe has been re-released several times since then.

Basketball star Caitlin Clark made history in the Nike Kobe Protro 5s. If you could pick any basketball player's signature shoes to wear on the court, whose would it be?

Also Read: “Arguably the best player” - South Carolina HC Dawn Staley drops bold comments about $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s latest record