How does Cooper Flagg's NBA Draft decision affect Duke? Taking a look at Jon Scheyer's squad for 2025-26 season

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has made a big decision about his future. The Duke star took to his Instagram on Monday to announce that he will be entering the 2025 NBA Draft.
Duke is no stranger to one-and-done players. Just last season, Jon Scheyer's squad lost Jared McCain and Kyle Flipowski to the NBA Draft. Now, the Blue Devils will lose another freshman duo in Flagg and Kon Knueppel, who also declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.
It seem Scheyer is already seeking out Flagg's replacement. Duke has two forwards coming in out of high school next season, including five-star recruit Cameron Boozer.
Boozer is the No. 3 recruit in the nation and is 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, making him a good replacement for Flagg size wise. The young forward is referred to as a "high-volume rebounder," something the Blue Devils will need.
Cooper Flagg led the team in rebounds this season with 7.5 per game. Four-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia, ranked as the No. 15 player in his class and the No. 5 forward, can also help ease the impact of Flagg's absence.
With Flagg declaring for the NBA Draft, Duke is losing its leader in every stat category. The freshman star is a dominant two-way force, but thankfully, the Blue Devils are used to one-and-dones and have reinforcements on the way.
Cooper Flagg on his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft
In Flagg's announcement post on Instagram, he utilized a video highlighting his top moments at Duke, complete with a voiceover. He reflected on his sole season with the Blue Devils.
"It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life," Flagg said. "I have so much gratitude, and I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given."
Cooper Flagg came to Duke as the top high school recruit in his class and lived up to the high expectations. He led the Blue Devils in every major statistical category this season and established himself as a reliable two-way forward with athleticism and size. Flagg helped guide the Blue Devils on a March Madness run to the Final Four.
The freshman's 19.2 points per game were tied for 47th best in the nation, and he added 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Flagg's defensive depth was on display with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The forward is also a strong shooter, averaging 48.1% from the field this season, including 38.5% from beyond the arc.
Cooper Flagg finished off his Instagram video by announcing his intent to enter the draft.
"Duke has always been a dream for me, but I'm excited to announce that I'll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft," Flagg said. "Today's just the beginning, but I have the brotherhood with me for life."
The freshman star will now take his talents to the next level as he prepares to begin his professional career.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here