How does Cooper Flagg's NBA Draft decision affect Duke? Taking a look at Jon Scheyer's squad for 2025-26 season

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has made a big decision about his future. The Duke star took to his Instagram on Monday to announce that he will be entering the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Duke is no stranger to one-and-done players. Just last season, Jon Scheyer's squad lost Jared McCain and Kyle Flipowski to the NBA Draft. Now, the Blue Devils will lose another freshman duo in Flagg and Kon Knueppel, who also declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

It seem Scheyer is already seeking out Flagg's replacement. Duke has two forwards coming in out of high school next season, including five-star recruit Cameron Boozer.

Boozer is the No. 3 recruit in the nation and is 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, making him a good replacement for Flagg size wise. The young forward is referred to as a "high-volume rebounder," something the Blue Devils will need.

Ad

Cooper Flagg led the team in rebounds this season with 7.5 per game. Four-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia, ranked as the No. 15 player in his class and the No. 5 forward, can also help ease the impact of Flagg's absence.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

With Flagg declaring for the NBA Draft, Duke is losing its leader in every stat category. The freshman star is a dominant two-way force, but thankfully, the Blue Devils are used to one-and-dones and have reinforcements on the way.

Ad

Cooper Flagg on his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft

In Flagg's announcement post on Instagram, he utilized a video highlighting his top moments at Duke, complete with a voiceover. He reflected on his sole season with the Blue Devils.

"It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life," Flagg said. "I have so much gratitude, and I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given."

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg came to Duke as the top high school recruit in his class and lived up to the high expectations. He led the Blue Devils in every major statistical category this season and established himself as a reliable two-way forward with athleticism and size. Flagg helped guide the Blue Devils on a March Madness run to the Final Four.

Ad

The freshman's 19.2 points per game were tied for 47th best in the nation, and he added 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Flagg's defensive depth was on display with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The forward is also a strong shooter, averaging 48.1% from the field this season, including 38.5% from beyond the arc.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg finished off his Instagram video by announcing his intent to enter the draft.

Ad

"Duke has always been a dream for me, but I'm excited to announce that I'll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft," Flagg said. "Today's just the beginning, but I have the brotherhood with me for life."

The freshman star will now take his talents to the next level as he prepares to begin his professional career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here