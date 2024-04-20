"How dare a woman stand so powerful”: Texas coach Sydney Carter speaks out against criticism of her game day outfits

Sydney Carter and her impeccable fashion are a staple at every Texas Longhorns game.

The director of player development doesn't shy away from expressing herself through her clothes. Thathas placed her at the receiving end of negativity and hate comments.

In an interview with Way Up With Angela Yee, Carter addressed the same:

"I think people too [they're] like how dare a woman be stand so powerful in such a male-dominated field. But I was taking up good space, and I'm going to continue to take up good space."

The first round of hate came in 2022 when she was photographed wearing pink leather pans with a white turtle neck and a pink breast cancer awareness pin. Women's basketball celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness in February, and Sydeny Carter was simply dressed up for the occasion.

However, fashion critics didn't like Carter's choices, and she received hate comments. But the coach is not bothered by it. During the same interview, she said:

"My confidence offended people. To this day, I'm not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. ... It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job.

"And like I can't help that I'm curvy. I can't help that I like to dress a certain way and I've never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that's surprising because it's like, 'What did I do wrong?'"

Sydney Carter shares the other career her mother encouraged for her

Sydnet Carter played basketball from a very young age. She played for the Texas A&M Aggies in college before moving to the WNBA.

However, in an interview with Black Love, Cartre admitted that her fashion could have resulted in a different career.

“Growing up, I was always into fashion, even though I did have a tomboy side. I loved sports and basketball since I was four, but I was wearing my mom’s shoes to school when I was in preschool. At one point, she even tried to get me into modeling,"

That didn't happen, as Sydney Carter played professionally for four years with the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream before retiring in 2015. She also played internationally in Latvia and Israel.

While she still receives hate, it has not stopped Carter from sharing her game-day outfits with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Also Read: 5 times Texas coach Sydney Carter turned heads with her trendy outfit choices