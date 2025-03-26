“How exciting”: Kaitlyn Chen, KK Arnold and UConn teammates rejoice as Azzi Fudd announces major decision

UConn Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd announced on Tuesday that she will play another year of college basketball, skipping next month's WNBA draft. Fudd was a projected first-round pick in the draft. However, the guard believes still she needs to work on certain areas before taking the big step in her career.

Many people expected Fudd to be in next month's draft, so when she shared the update on her Instagram account, there were exciting reactions from her teammates, including Kaitlyn Chen, KK Arnold, and Ashlynn Shade, among other netizens.

"Hey Grampel, thanks for last night.... See you next year," Azzi Fudd wrote.

In the comments section, Fudd's UConn teammates showed support and were excited to have her back for another year.

"how exciting," expressed Kaitlyn Chen.

"UPTOWN DOWNTOWN," Kamorea 'KK' Arnold said

"YAYYYYYY!!!!" Ashlynn Shade wrote.

Azzi Fudd arrived at UConn Huskies as one of the top prospects, the No. 1 recruit from the class of 2021. Despite all her talent and a 'textbook' jumper hailed by Steph Curry himself, Fudd's college basketball career has been marred with injuries.

Over the last four years, she has been restricted to only 72 games. She hopes to improve her game and stay healthy next season before taking the big dive into the WNBA.

Azzi Fudd aims to take up a senior role next season, with Paige Bueckers leaving for the WNBA

After only featuring in 17 games in the last two campaigns, Azzi Fudd has had a relatively injury-free campaign this year. She has featured in 30 games with the Huskies, making their way into the Sweet 16 after a thumping win over South Dakota State.

With Paige Bueckers destined to be the first overall pick in the WNBA draft this year, Fudd realizes she will have to take charge for the Huskies in her absence.

"Paige is going to be gone, so I can't rely on her to speak and do all that [leadership] stuff, on and off the court," Fudd told ESPN. "I will have to be in that position."

Fudd has been in her best form in 2025. Her exceptional 28-point masterclass against South Carolina in February included six three-pointers. Featuring in her first NCAA Tournament since 2023, Fudd started with 27 points against Arkansas in the first round, followed by 17 points in the second-round victory over South Dakota.

Her three-point percentage of 45.3 places her among the top 10 in the country. Currently, she is one of the best shooters from beyond the arc among players active in the NCAA Tournament.

While Fudd has big aspirations for next year with UConn, she still wants to make the most of her chances this season. The Huskies are one of the top teams in terms of quality and depth, making them a prime contender for the national championship.

