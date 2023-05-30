How good is Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony? Former NBA star's son receives offers from Syracuse, Tennessee, and more

The recruitment of Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has started to heat up. Anthony has taken a step forward in his development over the past year, leading to more offers from big-time programs.

He will look to follow in his father's footsteps by reaching the NBA, however, he still has several years until he is eligible. The younger Anthony is a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports currently has him as the 62nd-ranked overall prospect in the class, however, he has been climbing up the list over the past 12 months.

Anthony began his high school career playing for the Christ the King Royals. He then transferred to join the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders ahead of his junior season.

While his high school stats aren't available online, he has performed well in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Through eight games played for Team Melo, Anthony averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.

What schools have offered Kiyan Anthony?

Kiyan Anthony has received 11 offers from college programs ahead of his junior season which include the Bryant Bulldogs, Georga Mason Patriots, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Manhattan Jaspers, Massachusetts Minutemen, Memphis Tigers, Providence Friars, Seton Hall Pirates, Syracuse Orange and Tennessee Volunteers.

College coaches are not able to contact 2025 prospects directly until the middle of June, meaning that Anthony, as well as the entire recruiting class, could be in line to receive a lot more offers this summer.

Kiyan Anthony discusses recruitment by Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway had a strong 14-year NBA career in which he was a four-time All-Star and made three All-NBA Teams. His status as a former NBA star has helped Hardaway in recruiting since being named the head coach of the Memphis Tigers in 2018.

Speaking with the media following a Nike EYBL showcase in Memphis, Kiyan Anthony discussed how that has played a role in his interest in the Tigers, stating:

"I feel like when you played in the NBA, you’ve got a different understanding for the game so, when you coach, you see the game differently than people who haven’t played in the NBA. They can really break down the game. They know what subs to make. They know what works, what doesn’t work, what defense to play."

While Anthony did note that he is keeping his options open, he sounds interested in the idea of playing for a former NBA player.

