“How she and Kim Mulkey get along is going to be interesting”: Analyst gives his 2 cents on MiLaysia Fulwiley joining South Carolina’s rival LSU

MiLaysia Fulwiley transferred to LSU on Friday, after playing two seasons with South Carolina. Next season, Fulwiley will play under Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, and many believe the player could thrive as a guard for her new team.

A day after Fulwiley committed to LSU, analyst Robin Lundberg offered his take on the player working under Mulkey.

"I don't see South Carolina falling off, but I could see MiLaysia thriving in her new role at LSU," Lundberg said on his YouTube channel. "But seeing how she and Kim Mulkey get along is going to be very interesting as well when it comes to that decision."

Lundberg also outlined the similarities between Mulkey and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

"To go from Staley to Mulkey, the dynamics are going to be intriguing," Lundberg said (2:35). "Because both of them are kind of hard-nosed coaches, both of them in some ways are kind of old school coaches. But it seemed like, for whatever reason, it wasn't working between Dawn and MiLaysia. And now, we'll see if Mulkey can get the best out of her and the rest of the team."

Mulkey expressed her excitement on social media when MiLaysia Fulwiley announced her transfer to LSU. The Tigers coach also heaped praise on her latest arrival.

"I'm excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!" Mulkey said, as per an X post from Reed Darcey of NOLA News. "She's bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball. Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can't wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!"

In her final season with the Gamecocks, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.9 minutes per game. She helped South Carolina reach the national championship game, where her team lost to UConn.

MiLaysia Fulwiley won a national title at South Carolina in her freshman year

MiLaysia Fulwiley committed to South Carolina in 2023 and helped the team win the national title as a freshman. In her first year with the program, she averaged 11.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 2.2 apg. Fulwiley was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Since Fulwiley knows what it takes to win a national title, she will bring that experience to LSU. The Tigers won their first championship in 2023 and have crashed out in the Elite Eight over the past two seasons.

Many believe that with Fulwiley's addition, LSU is a strong favorite to win the national title next season.

