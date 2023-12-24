How long is Donovan Clingan out for? Latest on UConn center's injury

The UConn Huskies announced on Saturday that center Donovan Clingan will be out for 3-4 weeks with an injury to a tendon in his right foot. Clingan suffered the injury during the second half of the Huskies' 75-60 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday.

Coach Dan Hurley explained the injury to the media on Friday on the following terms in the aftermath of the game.

"He didn't have a ton of swelling, but he did have some pain, he obviously wanted to go back in [on Wednesday] and then it tightened up on him. We'll see how he feels in the morning and then get the MRI scans," Hurley said (via ESPN).

Clingan missed most of the preseason due to a different foot injury he suffered in September. ESPN ranks the player as the No. 8 on their NBA Draft rankings for next year. He was one of the standouts of the victory over Gonzaga earlier this month, netting 21 points.

Expand Tweet

Guard Tristen Newton spoke to Hartford Courant on Friday about how the Huskies will have to adapt to Clingan's absence.

“Different defenses, different play calls. Donovan’s a force and we try to feed him down low a lot. I feel like we’re a good team with or without him, he’s a big part of our team obviously, but we’re just gonna have to prepared to go. It’s a big adjustment but I’m sure coaches and us will figure it out.”

Donovan Clingan's 2023 season stats so far

Donovan Clingan has averaged 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game so far, with a field goal percentage of 63.2%, which ranks 18th in the nation. He has played 12 games so far, playing around 20.8 minutes per game.