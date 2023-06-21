3 UConn Huskies' players to watch out for in the 2023 NBA draft: Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr.

The UConn Huskies are the reigning national champions, and they produced a special bunch of players who declared for the 2023 NBA draft. Of course, a stellar season of college basketball also did their draft chances no harm.

Five Huskies' players were expected to be picked in the upcoming draft, with two mocked to be picked in the first round. However, two players have taken advantage of their eligibility and are returning to the Huskies.

The program has a certified pedigree of producing competent NBA players, the most famous being Ray Allen and Kemba Walker.

The Huskies' players that have stayed in the draft are; Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr.

The UConn NBA talent machine

Immediately after the championship game, where the Huskies beat San Diego State 76-59, all eyes turned to the top player's draft declarations. The best player of the UConn 2023 class is, of course, Jordan Hawkins.

Hawkins met with the Los Angeles Lakers front office a week before the draft and got in a predraft workout with the team. The Lakers do have a first-round pick this year where they will pick 17th, and if the mock drafts are correct, that's around where Hawkins will be situated.

Hawkins is being touted as one of the potential steals of this draft since he has shown a tendency to be a lights-out shooter when hot. Last season, he shot 38.8% from beyond the arc, averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals.

Andre Jackson Jr. has also had predraft workouts with the Lakers and could offer versatility at both wing and point guard standing at 6-foot-6. His best attributes are his tight ball-handling and facilitation of play, where he's always trying to find a teammate in a better spot.

He is being projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick, with the Lakers and Boston Celtics registering their interest.

Adama Sanogo is the last of the UConn prospects, although he is being mocked for being picked early or mid-second round. He was the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament. He averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field, leading UConn to the title.

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, both with picks in that range, have been credited with an interest in him.

Whatever happens on draft night, the UConn fraternity will remember the class of 2023 with pride as one of the most talented in its history.

