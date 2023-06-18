Lakers NBA draft picks 2023: When do LA Lakers pick? Order and more explored

The LA Lakers are looking forward to potentially improving their roster in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Lakers have the No. 17 pick in Round 1 and the 47th pick in Round 2.

While the Lakers do not have lottery picks, they could still look to improve their shooting and defense. The Lakers fell short in the conference finals against the Denver Nuggets and improvement in these departments could help them get over the hump next season. Compared to other years, this year's draft class seems to have more talent and the Lakers could make a good pick even at number 17.

While the number 17 pick doesn't seem glorious, some notable players have come out in the mid-first round such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, who were both pick number 15.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A potential target for the Lakers given that they could potentially lose D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves this summer could be Jordan Hawkings. Hawkings is a 6-foot-4 guard from the University of Connecticut. He averaged 16.2 points and shot 38.8% from beyond the 3-point line.

As a great spot-up shooter, Hawkins could operate well with LeBron James who has a knack for finding the open man. Hawkins also has a reasonable defensive presence with his steal-making abilities.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops UConn hasn't faced any real game pressure this entire tourney.



Will be interesting to see how the Huskies react now up only 5. UConn hasn't faced any real game pressure this entire tourney. Will be interesting to see how the Huskies react now up only 5. JORDAN HAWKINS JUST CHEWS GUM AND DRAINS 3s. twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/s… JORDAN HAWKINS JUST CHEWS GUM AND DRAINS 3s. twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/s…

The number 47 pick for the Lakers could also be interesting. While this is late in the draft, the Lakers have had success with players like Talen Horton-Tucker (pick number 46) and Ryan Kelly (pick number 48).

At number 47, the Lakers could look to pick Emoni Bates. Bates averaged 19.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Bates is an excellent prospect despite being a mid-to-late round-two target.

At 6-9, Bates was the number three overall recruit coming out of high school as per reports. However, he failed to perform at the level many expected. He has also had gun charges which affected his prospects. Overall, he could help the Lakers with the second unit.

The Lakers will look to improve their roster this 2023 NBA Draft. Father time might be working against Lebron James, and the Lakers might not have the necessary time to help rookies develop, but if they find the right prospect, it could turn things around for them. The Lakers always look for young talent and this could be a perfect opportunity.

Who is the Lakers' best draft pick ever?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and the best draft pick that the Lakers ever made. Johnson was drafted number one overall by the LA Lakers in 1979.

The Lakers did not originally have this pick. They received it from the New Orleans Jazz for trading away Gail Goodrich in exchange for two first-round picks and a second-round pick. The first-round pick turned into Magic Johnson.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead Magic Johnson has the COLDEST mixtape in NBA history 🪄🥶

Magic Johnson has the COLDEST mixtape in NBA history 🪄🥶https://t.co/mkAtk7O4jn

Johnson might not have been the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft. Larry Bird was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 1978 NBA Draft. However, instead of joining the Celtics, he went to play for Indiana State for another year.

Bird declared again for the draft in 1979 but he had a five-year contract with Celtics that he signed on June 8, 1979, so it was not possible for any other team to draft him. Thus, the Lakers picked Magic Johnson. If it wasn't for the contract, the Lakers could've picked Bird instead.

Magic Johnson is a Lakers legend. Together, Johnson and the Lakers won five championships. Johnson was the Finals MVP in three of those. It is fair to say that you cannot talk about the Lakers' history without talking about Magic Johnson.

Poll : 0 votes