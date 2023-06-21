Jordan Hawkins NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Jordan Hawkins will enter the NBA with a reputation of being a high-level movement shooter. The UCONN product averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, shooting 38.8% from the three and 40.9% from the field.

Those scoring numbers are a significant jump from Hawkins' rookie season in college. They're a prime reason why the 21-year-old is expected to hover around the later part of the draft lottery on June 22.

Floor spacing is essential in the NBA. Given how Jordan Hawkins has proven capable of scoring on the move and off the catch, he will likely find himself a role within a team's rotation in the upcoming season.

If Hawkins can show he's capable of attacking close-outs by putting the ball on the floor and taking a step inside the arc, he will become a nightmare for opposing defenses to deal with.

"Hawkins is arguably the best 3-point shooter in this draft," Braxton Reynolds wrote for Lineups on June 19. "He’s such an off-ball weapon because he flies around screens before screeching to a halt for a quick, buttery-smooth jumper.

"Hawkins can step into a dribble three-pointer too and possesses deep range. It’s likely he will immediately be one of the biggest off-ball threats in the league, which also crowns him a terror in transition."

He continued:

"Hawkins displayed hope that opponents won’t hunt him off the court in a playoff setting. The flashes of solid on-ball defense were there, and he owns a high motor. Overall, it’s reasonable that Hawkins develops into a slightly below average perimeter defender."

Perimeter scorers are a hot commodity in the NBA. However, Hawkins will need to prove that he's more than just a shooter if he wants to have a significant role in a team's rotation in the years to come.

Utah emerges as potential destination for Jordan Hawkins

According to mock drafts from both CBS Sports and Bleacher Report, landing with the Utah Jazz is the most logical outcome for Jordan Hawkins. The Salt Lake City-based team will be selecting multiple players in the upcoming draft, but Hawkins is seen as a solid fit with the 16th pick.

Hawkins is 6' 4'' and boasts respectable size for a shooting guard, which will encourage Jazz coach Will Hardy as he looks to build a roster that can compete at both ends of the floor.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Jordan Hawkins has also shown flashes of being a pesky defender that creates problems for his opponents due to his hustle and activity level - something which will serve him well at the NBA level.

"Smart off-ball defender who actively makes rotations, and helps cover for mistakes or gambles by teammates," O'Connor wrote. "Many of his fastbreak chances come as a result of his hustle, whether he’s chasing a loose ball or a rebound.

"Solid on-ball defender. He’s a good but not great athlete, so there are limits to his on-ball defensive upside. In a game against the Clippers, he’s not the guy a defense sticks on Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. He’s the guy you can put on Reggie Jackson or Norman Powell."

If Jordan Hawkins can prove he's capable of defending NBA talents, he will stick in the league for a long time, especially if his shooting translates and continues to improve. For now, though, all we can do is wait and see where the UCONN product ends up spending the next few years of his career.

