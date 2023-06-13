Adama Sanogo is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft class. The UConn center from Mali has shown tremendous improvement in his junior season, leading the Huskies to a national championship and earning All-Big East honors.

But where will he land in the draft and what kind of role can he play in the NBA?

Sanogo is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to most mock drafts and rankings. He is ranked as the No. 46 prospect by ESPN, No. 48 by The Athletic and No. 50 by Bleacher Report.

His draft stock could rise or fall depending on his pre-draft workouts and interviews, as well as his performance in the NBA Combine. He could impress teams with his skill level, shooting touch and work ethic, but he could also raise some red flags with his lack of athleticism, defensive potential and upside.

His best fit in the NBA would be as a backup center who can provide scoring punch off the bench and play small ball in certain situations. He could thrive in a system that emphasizes ball movement, spacing and pace, where he can use his versatility and efficiency to create mismatches and exploit openings.

He could also benefit from playing alongside a star playmaker who can set him up for easy baskets and open shots.

How Adama Sanogo's offensive versatility could translate to the NBA

Adama Sanogo: San Diego State v Connecticut

Sanogo's biggest strength is his offensive versatility. He can score in a variety of ways, from posting up to facing up to shooting from the perimeter. He also has a reliable mid-range jumper and a developing three-point shot that he made at a 36.5% clip last season.

His main weakness is his lack of elite athleticism and explosiveness. He is not very quick or agile, and he can struggle to defend faster and more athletic bigs in space.

Some possible landing spots for the big man include the Boston Celtics, who could use some depth behind Robert Williams III; the Denver Nuggets, who could use some insurance behind Nikola Jokic; the Golden State Warriors, who could use some size and shooting off the bench; and the New Orleans Pelicans, who could use some spacing and shooting around Zion Williamson.

Sanogo has the potential to be a productive player in the NBA if he lands in the right situation and continues to develop his game. He has proven himself as one of the best players in college basketball last season, and he could surprise some people with his impact at the next level.

