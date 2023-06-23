How many Duke Blue Devils were drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Duke Blue Devils had two players who were selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead were the only two Blue Devils who remained in the draft and both players heard their name called in the first round. Take a look at where both players will begin their NBA careers below.

How did Dereck Lively II perform for the Duke Blue Devils?

Dereck Lively II joined the Duke Blue Devils as a five-star prospect, and the second-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Lively II averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocks in just 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 65.8% from the field.

He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and ACC All-Defensive Team.

How did Dariq Whitehead perform for the Duke Blue Devils?

Dariq Whitehead joined the Duke Blue Devils as a five-star prospect and the third-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Whitehead battled injuries for much of his lone season of college basketball. He averaged just 20.6 minutes per game, appearing in 28 games.

Whitehead averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 79.3% from the free-throw line.

Where were Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead drafted?

Dereck Lively II was drafted No. 12 by the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Cason Wallace, who was selected No. 10, and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks clearly need more size, particularly on the defensive end.

While it is unclear if Kyrie Irving intends to re-sign with Dallas, Lively II will pair up with Luka Doncic to give the franchise a strong pick-and-roll threat. If Irving does return, Dallas is expected to be a postseason threat next season. Lively II is the tallest player on the Mavericks roster.

Dariq Whitehead was drafted No. 22 by the Brooklyn Nets. After trading Irving and co-star Kevin Durant last season, the Nets have one eye for the future. Brooklyn still has a talented roster and could be a postseason threat, however, they lack the type of star power to get them over the top.

Whitehead joins a Brooklyn roster that has plenty of switchable wings. He is just one year removed from being named Mr. Basketball USA, Naismith Prep Player of the Year and McDonald's All-American Game MVP.

If Whitehead gets healthy and recaptures his previous level of play, the Nets could have the steal of the draft.

