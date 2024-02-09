How many points did Caitlin Clark score last night? Iowa star guard's stats vs Penn State explored

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team beat Penn State 111-93 on Thursday to improve to 22-2 on the season. Hannah Stuelke starred with 47 points, while Clark had 27 points and 15 assists.

It was a rare game where Clark wasn't the focal point of Iowa's offense, but following the win, she praised Stuelke for her performance.

"That’s what everybody has been waiting for," Clark said of Stuelke's performance, via USA Today. "She’s had glimpses of being really, really great like that. I’m just proud of her.

"To come out here and play like that, that’s exactly what we needed. I think she dominated. To see her confidence grow like that, to see her smile, as a teammate, you’re just really happy. I just said that’s what you’re capable of every single game. I want her to know that. I want her to know how much I believe in her."

Clark has scored above 20 points in every game this season.

How many more points does Caitlin Clark need to break the record?

Following her Thursday outing, Caitlin Clark, with 3489 points, is just 39 behind Kelsey Plum's mark for most career points in Division I history.

After she reached second on the all-time scoring list, Clark sounded honored to have a chance to break the record:

"The coolest thing is just the names I get to be around," Clark said after she reached No. 2 all-time on the scoring list. "Those are people that I grew up watching, especially Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell. Those are really, really great players."

Clark could set the record on Sunday when Iowa takes on Nebraska.

Kelsey Plum is excited for Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Plum has the scoring record for now, but it's seemingly only a matter of time before Caitlin Clark goes past here.

With Clark set to break her record, Plum said that she's excited for the Iowa guard.

"I'm very excited for her. I know it's approaching quickly. To be honest, I'm actually very grateful to pass that baton on," Plum said, via Yardbarker. "It was very much a low point in my life -- I felt like a lot of pressure and identity was kind of caught up in that record.

"I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that that is not just a basketball player, but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there's a lot to handle there."

