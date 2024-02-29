How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight? A look at Iowa star’s performance against Minnesota

Senior guard Caitlin Clark has been one of the best offensive players, regardless of gender, as she approaches the NCAA all-time scoring record. She has one game to beat "Pistol" Pete Maravich's scoring record this season, so things are going to be interesting against the second-ranked Ohio State.

Caitlin Clark recorded 33 points in the 108-60 road win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, shooting 12-of-20 from the field and 8-of-14 from beyond the arc. That means, she needs 17 points against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to stand alone in the record books.

Clark broke a record on Wednesday, setting a new mark for single-season made field goals from beyond the arc.

Will Caitlin Clark pass "Pistol" Pete Maravich's scoring record this season?

Only needing 17 points to hold the NCAA all-time scoring record by herself, it's as close to a lock that she will break the record at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes played once earlier this season, with Clark scoring 45 points in the Jan. 21 matchup.

She's averaging 32.1 points per game before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and has not scored less than 20 in any game all season. While the Buckeyes are going to defend her well and not allow her to break the record, Clark's impressive shooting range will make things interesting.

There's no reason to expect "Pistol" Pete Maravich to continue holding the all-time scoring record after Sunday. There will be fans attempting to discredit Clark's accomplishment with the argument that Maravich was not allowed to play as a freshman.

However, at the end of the day, all that matters is what the record books say, and it will be a record that will likely take a long time before it's threatened again.

