How many SEC teams are in the NCAA tournament? Taking a look at the conference's dominance ahead of March Madness

The SEC had a historic Selection Sunday. The conference landed a record 14 teams in the Field of 68, including two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds. The previous record was held by the Big East, which put 11 teams in the bracket in 2011.

The conference was impressive in 2025. While it’s true that the league benefitted from having Texas and Oklahoma over from the Big 12, the reality is that 14 of the 16 teams in the conference went dancing. That’s 87.5% of the teams in the conference and it is the highest percentage in the tournament’s history.

The Big East also sent 11 of 16 teams to the 2011 tourney.

The former record for the highest share of conference teams making it to the Big Dance was also owned by the Big East, which sent seven of its nine teams in 1991.

No.1 seeds Auburn and Florida lead the way. Auburn was the SEC regular season champion, while the Gators won the conference tournament. Tennessee and Alabama also have some of the strongest lineups in college basketball, while Kentucky is a dangerous No.3 seed.

Texas A&M (4), Missouri (6), Ole Miss (6), Mississippi State (8), Georgia (9), Oklahoma (9), Arkansas (10), Vanderbilt (10) and Texas (11) make up the Southeast Conference tournament qualifiers.

There will be pressure on SEC schools to perform well in the tournament. Despite the conference’s success in the regular season, the league hasn’t had a men’s basketball championship since the Wildcats won it all in 2012.

A good omen for the conference is that when the Big East established the previous record 14 years ago, the Kemba Walker-led UConn Huskies ended up winning the national title.

The tournament will begin with the first four on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Texas Longhorns being the lone SEC team in the play-in game, where they will face the Xavier Musketeers.

Auburn claims first overall seed for the SEC

Losers of three of their final four games of the season, the Auburn Tigers limped into the NCAA Tournament. The Committee did not care, as the Tigers were rewarded with the first overall seed. They got the honor despite Florida and Duke finishing the season strong, with conference tournament titles.

Bruce Pearl’s squad finished the season with a 28-5 record (15-3 in the SEC) against the nation’s toughest schedule. They also have Naismith Player of the Year Award finalist Johni Broome and looked like the best team in college basketball for most of the season.

Auburn will open the NCAA Tournament on Mar. 20 against the winner of a first-four clash between Alabama State and St. Francis.

