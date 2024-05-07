How many Tennessee players got invited to NBA draft combine in 2024? Taking a closer look at the invitees

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 19 at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis, Chicago, Illinois. The league announced the list of 78 invited players invited to the event, including one standout from Tennessee.

Dalton Knecht, entering his final year of eligibility, declared for the draft after spending one season with the Volunteers. Before this, he played for two years in junior college and two more with the Northern Colorado Bears.

Dalton Knecht: Draft stock and projected pick

In his lone season with the Vols, Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 45.8% from the floor and 39.7% from the 3-point range.

Tennessee's run to the Elite Eight, a first since 2010, relied mostly on the guard's offensive prowess. Knecht grew exponentially in one year and is now predicted to be a top-10 and a lottery pick in several mock drafts. He was never in conversations surrounding the NBA draft until his explosive season with the Volunteers.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN's draft specialist, reported that Knecht will be a No.9 pick. In a list shared by the NBA to all its teams, the guard is grouped in the 7-10 range. According to Givony, the ranking is:

"Determined by a blend of publicly available rankings, a panel of experts and a retained scouting service."

If the draft follows this list, Dalton Knecht's first professional team might be the Houston Rockets. However, it is also possible for the team to engage in trading its picks as the draft day nears.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes also thinks Knecht's team and draft position could be subject to change, with his prediction based on the outcome of the combine.

“I think a lot will depend on what he does as he goes in with his interviews and all that," Barnes said (via 247sports.com). "Once people really get to know him and talk to him, they’re going to look at him as a guy that realizes like we do, that he’s really just getting started to how good a basketball player he can be."

At the combine, Knecht and the other draft prospects will undergo medical examinations, shooting drills, agility tests, and many more. They will also have one-on-one interviews with the teams and participate in media circuits.

Fans can watch the NBA draft Combine on NBATV, ESPN2.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and on June 27 at ESPN Seaport District Studios, in Manhattan.

