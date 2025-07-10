"How many times do we have to spank Louisville": Fans react as Kentucky transfer Jayden Quaintance sparks rivalry buzz ahead of 2025-26 season

Jayden Quaintance is excited to experience Kentucky's rivalry game against Louisville. The former Arizona State star shared his thoughts about that blockbuster matchup during Interview Day. KSR shared Quaintance's answer on X on Wednesday.

A reporter asked Quaintance what contest he's looking forward to the most in the 2025-26 NCAA season. He picked the game against the Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 11.

“Louisville. I’m really excited for the energy that’s going to be in that game," Quaintance said. "That’s always a fun one and all the fans look forward to it. So I’m looking forward to that game for sure.”

College hoops fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Quaintance's response.

"How many times do we have to spank Louisville for them to even think they’re light years away from KY?" one fan wrote.

"Alright perfect so yall can stop freaking out when Louisville players say the same that gimmick is dead," another fan chimed in.

"His Super Bowl," one fan commented.

Here are some other reactions.

"Should be a battle," one fan shared.

"So is the Ville! Don’t give one f**k about him!" another fan posted.

"He should be back. He’s been out a while now," one fan replied.

Jayden Quaintance has been sidelined since February after suffering a knee injury in the game against Kansas State. He tore the ACL in his right knee during that contest, cutting short his stellar freshman season with Arizona State.

Despite his injury, Quaintance was one of Kentucky's top targets in the transfer portal. Mark Pope got his man in April, securing his commitment to bolster the Wildcats' frontcourt.

Quaintance's availability for Kentucky's game against Louisville remains to be seen as he is still in the middle of his rehab. The early-season clash against the Cardinals will take place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

How Jayden Quaintance fared in his freshman season

Jayden Quaintance posted impressive numbers in his freshman year with Arizona State, averaging 9.3 points, 7.8 boards and 2.6 blocks through 29 games in the 2024-25 campaign. His outstanding play was recognized at the end of the season as he was included in the Big 12 All-Defensive and All-Freshman teams.

Jayden Quaintance (#21) of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs onto the court during the player introductions before the first half of their game against the Iowa State Cyclones. Photo: Getty

Quaintance isn't the only player to join Kentucky through the portal this offseason. Other transferees who joined Mark Pope's lineup include Reece Potter, Kam Williams, Jaland Lowe, Mouhamed Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen.

