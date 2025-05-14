"It's just war games": Kentucky's Mark Pope gets candid on roster-building as teams anticipate House vs NCAA ruling

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope has been roster-building in earnest utilizing the transfer portal to pad his team for next season. Pope led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance during his first season after replacing the departed John Calipari.

During a news conference with the local media in Lexington on Tuesday, Pope revealed the difficulty to build a roster while awaiting the breakdown of the House vs. NCAA settlement that mandates revenue-sharing between programs and student-athletes, which has left teams in limbo.

"Well, you just don't know what the rules are exactly," Mark Pope said (8:27). "But that's kind of fun, because it's like, you don't know what the rules are, right? But I think there's been so much chaos that we're kind of getting more accustomed to, kind of living in the chaos.

"And so, it's just war games, right? You just plan out every possible contingency plan and think it through the best you can and then make a decision and run with it. And so it's fun."

Mark Pope reveals devastation at player transfer

After the Kentucky Wildcats lost in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament to the Tennessee Volunteers, the game of musical chairs in Mark Pope's roster started in right earnest. The team's leading scorer, Otega Oweh declared for the NBA Draft although according to On3, he could withdraw his name and return to Lexington.

Talented guard Travis Perry revealed that he would return to Lexington for an extra year, but on April 22, he entered the transfer portal on the last day and committed to the Ole Miss Rebels. During his news conference on Tuesday, Pope revealed his devastation at Perry's departure.

"I was devastated when Travis left, mostly because I think he's such a terrific young man," Pope said. "I think he's a really, really special person. I think he's got an old soul, and he's full of wisdom. He just is everything that you want in a young man and a player. He's a big-time basketball player. He's a great talent. I think it was certainly devastating to me personally.

"I enjoyed coaching him so much, and I think he's got a brilliant upside. I think he was on his way to becoming a legend here at Kentucky. So that made me sad. But he's going to find a path that works for him, and it's going to be positive. But that was a tough one for us."

Despite Travis Perry's sudden departure, Mark Pope will welcome back the core of last year's team, including standouts Colin Chandler, Brandon Garrison and Trent Noah.

