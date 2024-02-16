How many years has Caitlin Clark played for Iowa? Exploring Hawkeyes star guard's college career

Caitlin Clark became the women's college basketball's all-time top scorer when she hit a long 3-pointer against Michigan in her 103rd game for Iowa on Thursday night. She beat the previous record of 3,527 points by Kelsey Plum, who played for Washington from 2013 to 2017. Clark achieved this feat in only 126 games, while Plum needed 139 games.

Clark has played for the Iowa Hawkeyes for four seasons, starting from 2020-21. She committed to Iowa on Nov. 12, 2019, and made her first appearance on Nov. 25, 2020.

She played 30 games in her freshman season, 32 in her sophomore season, 38 in her junior season and 26 in her senior season.

Basketball player Caitlin Clark's four seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa point guard got an extra year of eligibility. Clark still has one more year left with the Hawkeyes.

Caitlin Clark’s eye-catching performances continue

With a career-high 49 points against Michigan on Thursday night, Clark reached 3,568 points to become the top scorer in women's college basketball history.

She also has the most games with at least 30 points in men's and women's college basketball in the last 25 years (53).

Moreover, she has 18 games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, while no other women's college basketball player in the past 25 years has had more than two such outings.

Caitlin Clark's autograph sells for $78k

A young fan holds a sign for Caitlin Clark

Clark has signed contracts with brands such as Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, H&R Block and Hy-Vee, a grocery store chain in the Midwest and South.

On3 estimates that Clark's NIL deals are worth $818,000 per year. This puts her fourth among women's college basketball players and 40th among all NIL athletes.

Meanwhile, Sportico reports that a signed Caitlin Clark card was auctioned for $78,000 in January, becoming the most expensive women's basketball card ever sold.

Caitlin Clark is also a social media sensation and has over a million followers across social media platforms. Her Instagram account alone has 857,000 fans who follow her journey on and off the court.

Also Read: Will Caitlin Clark declare for the 2024 WNBA? Exploring the possibilities of Iowa star's pro plans