How to watch Dayton vs St. Bonaventure basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will play the No. 21 Dayton Flyers at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, today at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bonnies have won three games out of their last five, while the Flyers have won four of their last five.

The Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 in Atlantic 10) are coming off a 67-62 victory over VCU on Tuesday. The Flyers (17-3, 7-1) defeated George Washington 83-61 on the same day.

How to watch the Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure basketball game today?

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Fans can watch today's game on ESPN2 or live stream it on ESPN+ or Fubo. WHIO Radio will also carry the game.

Additionally, fans can find a live box score on FOX Sports. Catch the live audio, video and stats feed on DaytonFlyers.com.

Dayton vs St. Bonaventure statistical comparisons

The Dayton Flyers have an impressive shooting percentage of 47.1%. It is 3.7% higher than the shooting percentage of the Bonnies, 43.4%.

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners reported St. Bonaventure is averaging 73.8 points per game, ranking 198th. However, its defense has been solid. The team has allowed less than 70 points in four of its last five games and conceded an average of 65.8 points.

Mustapha Amzil #22 of the Dayton Flyers

On the other hand, the Flyers have been dominant at home, remaining undefeated with a 10-0 record. They have scored at least 70 points in three of their last five games, averaging 74 ppg, 191st in the rankings.

Dayton Flyers' next five basketball games:

Feb. 6 – will play against Saint Joseph's (PA) in an Away game.

Feb. 9 – will take on VCU in an Away game.

Feb. 13 – will go against Duquesne in a Home game.

Feb. 17 – will play against Fordham in a Home game.

Feb. 21 – will take on George Mason in an Away game.

Saint Bonaventure's next five basketball games:

Feb. 7 – Bonaventure plays UMass at home.

Feb. 10 – Bonaventure plays Duquesne at home.

Feb. 14 – Bonaventure plays Fordham away.

Feb. 17 – Bonaventure plays Davidson at home.

Feb. 21 – Bonaventure plays La Salle away.

