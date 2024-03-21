How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs Basketball Game Today? TV channel, streaming options, and more for NCAA Tournament

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks (22-10, 10-8 Big 12) will face the Samford Bulldogs (29-5, 15-3 Southern) on Thursday. The Jayhawks are the No. 4 seed and the Bulldogs are the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Midwest Region.

What channel is Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs

Basketball Game Today?

Cincinnati v Kansas

You can watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs match on TBS at 9:55 PM ET. Kansas will enter the match with high hopes with the odds favouring them over the Samford Bulldogs.

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 9:55 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Online live streaming details for Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs Basketball Game

College basketball fans can enjoy the first-round matchup between Kansas and Samford by streaming online as well. They can stream the match online on FuboTV, Paramount+, the NCAA March Madness Live App, and HBO's Max.

Where is the Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs

Game Today?

The Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs will take part in a fierce battle at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first-round match.

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Tickets: $36.00 at StubHub

Radio channel for Kansas Jayhawks vs Samford Bulldogs Basketball Game Today

The first-round NCAA matchup between Kansas Jayhawks and Samford Bulldogs can be heard live on Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni as the play-by-play announcer there. You can also tune in to WHB(810) in Kansas City and ESPN Wichita (92.3) in Wichita for play-by-play updates.

For the first time since 2000, Samford will enter the tournament after defeating the ETSU Buccaneers 76-69. They will be led by Achor Achor and Jermaine Marshall as their key players in the game.

The Kansas Jayhawks have faced challenges in the last five games after losing four of them. The most recent 72-52 defeat against the Bearcats was disappointing. Despite that, the Buccaneers cannot take them lightly, keeping in mind their rich history in the tournament.

The game's over/under is set at 154 points. With Kansas' odds somewhat favored, they will try to overcome the absence of their leading scorer, Kevin McCullar Jr., who will miss the tournament due to injury. However, Hunter Dickinson's return to the team may provide a much-needed boost.

