How to watch Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Geno Auriemma as No. 2 UConn takes on FDU: TV channel, streaming, times and more 

Paige Bueckers and the No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the FDU Knights on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This game holds extra significance for Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and associate Chris Dailey, who will be honored by the program for their Ruby Anniversary with a pregame ceremony.

Auriemma also stands on the cusp of history ahead of today's game. He has 1,216 Division I wins and is tied for the most wins all-time with former Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Should the Huskies beat the Knights, Auriemma will become the outright leader for all-time wins, which would make him the winningest coach in both men's and women's college basketball history.

The No. 2 Huskies are heavy favorites to beat the Knights, and Auriemma is most likely to make history following today's game at Storrs.

How to watch UConn vs FDU?

Per UConn's official website, the game between the Huskies, who are unbeaten in their opening three games this season, and the Knights will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (Fox Sports 97-9). The game will also be available to stream in-market (Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania) to authenticated subscribers through the SNY app.

For out-of-market viewers with a FOX subscription included in their television package, the game can be streamed at no extra cost. However, the pregame ceremony will only be streamed on the UConn+ streaming service and the team's social media pages.

When and where are UConn and FDU playing?

The Huskies and the Knights will face each other in front of a massive crowd at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. The Huskies' pregame ceremony to honor Auriemma and Dailey will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET, with tip-off at 7 p.m. ET.

Azzi Fudd returns as famous alumni set to attend history-making game at Storrs

Some of the most famous alumni in UConn history will descend on Storrs for the Huskies' games against the Knights today. The most prominent names in the long list include Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who enjoyed immense success under Auriemma at UConn.

The Huskies will also be boosted by the return of Azzi Fudd, taking to X to announce her return ahead of today's game. Fudd was sidelined for the 2023-24 season due to an ACL injury and is poised to strengthen the Huskies' backcourt for their game against the Knights.

