On Monday, Tipton Edits announced that Andrej Stojakovic had committed to Illinois after his transfer from California. Stojakovic is the son of former NBA champion Peja Stojakovic, who played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Hornets in the NBA.

Before committing to Illinois, Stojakovic had initially trimmed his list of possible destinations to Illinois, North Carolina and Stanford. In an Instagram post on Monday, Tipton Edits announced Stojakovic's decision to join the Fighting Illini.

College hoops fans expressed their feelings about the announcement with some fans feeling sorry for North Carolina’s coach Hubert Davis.

“Hubert is done... sucks man,” a fan commented.

“Lmao Hubert and unc loses again,” another fan commented.

Andrej started his career at Stanford in the 2023-24 season as a four-star recruit from Jesuit High School, California. The former McDonald’s All-American (2023) struggled with consistency during his freshman year at Stanford, before he transferred to California under coach Mark Madsen.

Other fans reacted in the comment section as they expressed their thoughts on Andrej's choice, with some fans already predicting the outcome of his move.

“All this just to lose again,” a fan commented.

“Three schools in three years,” another fan wrote.

“I guess he's already well accustomed to losing to Duke by 50,” another fan said.

College hoops fans react as NBA champion’s son Andrej Stojakovic ditches UNC for Illinois - Image source: Instagram/tiptonedits

California transfer Andrej Stojakovic commits to Illinois

Former California player Andrej Stojakovic officially committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini after just one season with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-7 guard had an impressive season with California as he started 28 of 29 games. Stojakovic increased his output from averaging 7.8 points per game at Stanford to 17.9 points last season. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks, which earned him honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Stojakovic spoke about his decision on Monday, as he highlighted his desire to play in a system that complemented his versatile skill set.

"I'm looking forward to being part of a team where I can bring the ball up and have shooters all around," Stojakovic said. "I can also be a shooter, play on the wing when someone else brings it up."

He capped off his season in the ACC Tournament, averaging 33.4 minutes while shooting 42.7 FG%. Stojakovic reflected on his growth under Madsen, which boosted his confidence and the potential of playing for Illinois.

"Being able to handle the ball helped me a lot this past year," Stojakovic said. "I'm confident I can go to a top-25 team and do the same. I'm confident we can become one of the best offensive teams in the country but it's going to take a lot defensively."

Illinois made its second major addition of the spring with Andrej Stojakovic’s commitment. Stojakovic, who is of Serbian descent, joins fellow Serbians Mihailo Petrovic and David Mirkovic, along with Croatian brothers Zvonimir and Tomislav Ivisic in the Big Ten.

