"Hubert Davis has to be relieved of his duties": Fans rally to put UNC HC on hot seat after Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel lead Duke to blowout win

The pressure is mounting on North Carolina coach Hubert Davis after the Tar Heels suffered an 87-70 loss to the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. The Tar Heels have now lost four of their last five games as their record fell to 13-10.

The Tar Heels had no answer for Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, who combined for 43 points for Duke. Knueppel scored a game-high 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting, while Flagg nearly recorded a triple-double with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

College hoops fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Davis after another poor showing from the Tar Heels.

"Hubert Davis has to be relieved of his duties," one fan wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"I’m sorry but Hubert Davis is gotta go. 4 McDonalds All Americans on the roster, sub .500 record, about to miss the NCAA tournament 2 out of the last 4 seasons. He can’t coach or develop these kids," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

"Death. Taxes. Hubert Davis will not be UNC’s head coach after this season," one fan shared.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions.

"Fire Hubert Davis," one fan replied.

"Hubert Davis should be on the hot seat man. He had one good run with ALL Roy Williams players. Once the program was truly his with his players he’s done nothing but f***ing fail and suck. Too good of a basketball tradition to be a laughing stock," one fan commented.

"Can we fire Hubert Davis now?" one fan asked.

Hubert Davis gets limited production from starters in North Carolina's loss to Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels needed to be at their best against the Duke Blue Devils, who entered their showdown as the second-ranked team in the nation. Hubert Davis' men got off to a horrible start, though, with Duke unleashing a 16-0 run in the opening stages of the first half to build a commanding 23-6 advantage.

The Tar Heels never recovered from that early onslaught, with the Blue Devils stretching their lead to 32 points at one stage. It didn't help matters for Davis that his starters struggled offensively against Duke.

Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the first half of the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Getty

RJ Davis had an off-night, scoring just 12 points on 4 of.11 shooting. Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson had difficulty unlocking Duke's defense, each scoring eight points. They shot a combined 5-for-16 from the floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here