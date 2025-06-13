Hunter Dickinson, Eli Ellis and more react as Bryson Tiller poses in Kansas jersey ahead of the new season

The Kansas Jayhawks have done a good job of recruiting lately. Their most notable addition is Darryn Peterson, who, according to 247Sports, is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation. Another big addition for the team is four-star power forward Bryson Tiller. He will join coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks next season.

Ad

On Friday, Tiller posted a new photo of himself wearing his new Jayhawks uniform ahead of his first season with Bill Self's squad.

Ad

Trending

The photo drew a slew of reactions from the basketball community.

"Lottery," Eli Ellis wrote.

"Yessuhhh," Hunter Dickinson commented.

"The quickest post I’ve ever seen," Tre White added.

Fans also joined in.

"Let’s go Bryson," one fan wrote.

"Rock chalk," one fan commented.

"Yea that’s tuff," the Jayhawks Express account added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

Bryson Tiller is a fall signee who enrolled at Kansas in January. As a result, he used his redshirt season for the 2024-25 season. He is expected to join the Kansas Jayhawks next season and have an immediate impact on coach Bill Self's squad.

Ad

Bryson Tiller joins an impressive 2025 Kansas recruiting class

Although Bryson Tiller is technically part of the 2024 recruiting class because he enrolled at Kansas in January, he will be joining the 2025 class as a first-year player next season. He will be part of what the Jayhawks are hoping will be a strong young squad.

The Jayhawks will have aspirations of going on a deep run in March Madness next season because of who they were able to recruit. Bill Self was successful in convincing No. 1-ranked recruit Darryn Peterson to come to Kansas. While this was a huge success, it provides a limited window for winning.

Ad

Peterson is only expected to play one college season before declaring for the 2026 NBA draft. As a result, if the Jayhawks want to win with Peterson on their roster, it will need to be next season.

The Jayhawks have struggled the past three seasons to advance deep in the NCAA Tournament. They are coming off a first-round exit this past season and lost in the second round the previous two years. Their most recent deep run came in 2021-22 when they won the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here