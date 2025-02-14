“DP outperformed AJ both times and won both times”: College hoops fans pick Darryn Peterson over $3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa and Kansas Jayhawks recruit Darryn Peterson are two of the top players in the 2025 talent pool. Known for versatile scoring, IQ and athleticism on both ends of the floor, Utah Prep's Dybantsa reclassified from the 2026 class in October. Meanwhile, 6-foot-5 Peterson brings NBA-like shooting range, elite playmaking skills and strength.

As both players go through their last high school season, Peterson's stock is edging closer and closer to that of $3.8 million NIL-valued Dybantsa (as per On3). The current 247Sports 2025 recruiting rankings puts the Prolific Prep combo guard at #2 overall, right behind Dybantsa.

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson have faced off twice until now. The #1 recruit dropped 28 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in their first encounter. However, Peterson not only outscored him with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, but also led his team to a 76-70 victory.

Earlier this month at the Grind Session Atlanta, the 5-star prospects combined for an incredible 107 points. Dybantsa scored 49 points, while Peterson poured in 58 points, including a game-winning three-pointer at the last second.

Given these performances, some fans lean more towards Darryn Peterson despite the latest rankings. As one fan noted:

"DP outperformed aj both times and won both times…," a fan wrote.

"Peterson better,"" another fan commented.

"DP the clear cut #1 but they’ll jump the ship & admit it soon enough,: another enthusiast added.

More fans joined in:

"I heard Darryn won every matchup and scored more every time so far 👀👀," a fan commented.

"AJ overrated he been playin bad recently. Darryn Peterson is clear>>>>>>>," another enthusiast wrote.

"Peterson is the better of the two. Game is complete," another fan added.

Fans prefer Peterson over AJ Dybantsa in the latest 2025 recruit rankings | via @br_hoops/ig

Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa have elevated Kansas and BYU's recruiting class

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson could have joined forces in Kansas but the #1 recruit chose BYU over Kansas, North Carolina, Alabama and other notable programs.

ESPN's current rankings place the Cougars the 7th best recruiting class, largely due to Dybantsa's decision, which was influenced by Kevin Young's presence as head coach. Young has previously coached the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns.

Peterson committed to Kansas, significantly boosting the Jayhawks' recruiting class to 15th. He turned down offers from Ohio State, USC and other programs and will team up with multi-sport athlete Jaden Nickens and #97 Samis Calderon. Had Bryson Tiller not enrolled early to redshirt last year, KU would have had a top-10 freshman group.

