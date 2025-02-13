WATCH: No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa shows off cool dance moves after dropping 131 points in 3 games

No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa is wrapping up his senior year with Utah Prep with a flurry of elite performances over the last three games. Slam High School mic'd up the BYU signee over these matchups, where he had a total of 131 points. The Utah Prep star showed that he does not just have great basketball moves but also some surprising dance skills.

Trending

Dybantsa has been known as a music lover, and he has even hit up Detroit rapper Veeze to ask when his next EP is coming. Nonetheless, the consensus No. 1 prospect has shown that he could be talkative on the court and do some trash talk.

While Dybantsa had stellar games, the Utah Prep Athletes had been struggling, losing four of their last six. In his previous three games, the small forward had 44 points in a 64-57 loss to Calvary Christian Academy and then dropped 49 points in an 88-86 defeat to No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew on Saturday.

Utah Prep did bounce back against Iowa United on Monday during Grind Session Atlanta, with Dybantsa having Player of the Game honors with 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep had been struggling since its 74-60 loss to defending Chipotle National champion Montverde Academy during the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts last Jan. 19. Their only other win during that six-game stretch was against Sagemont on Jan. 30, 82-79.

AJ Dybantsa coached by former Cleveland Cavaliers HC at Utah Prep

AJ Dybantsa chose BYU because the school had an NBA-level coaching staff, with head coach Kevin Young as a former assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns. Dybantsa, a projected one-and-done at BYU, wants to play in the NBA as soon as possible, so he wants to be surrounded by people who have worked, played, or coached in the league.

His team, Utah Prep, had done exactly that when they hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Keith Smart last January. This elicited some praise from Dybantsa himself.

“Keith Smart is a game-changer,” Dybantsa said. “Having someone with his experience and knowledge is incredible. I’m excited to learn from him and grow as a player and a person. This is going to be a special season.”

He replaced former head coach Justin Yamzon last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback