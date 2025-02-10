AJ Dybantsa drops 4-word reaction to Detroit rapper Veeze's post

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:10 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Montverde Academy vs Utah Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Montverde Academy vs Utah Prep - Source: Getty

AJ Dybantsa has been rubbing shoulders with some very famous people, not just in sports, but in the entertainment industry as well. On Sunday, he reposted a post from Detroit rapper Veeze on his Instagram Stories, asking when his next EP would be dropping.

AJ Dybantsa reacts to post by rapper Veeze (Source: Instagram/ aj.dybantsa)
AJ Dybantsa reacts to post by rapper Veeze (Source: Instagram/ aj.dybantsa)
"when the ep droppin?" asked AJ Dybantsa in his Instagram Stories.
also-read-trending Trending

Surely enough, Vezee himself replied to the No. 1-ranked overall prospect's inquiry with his own Instagram story.

&quot;say no more lil twin, give me a week or 2,&quot; replied the rapper in his own Instagram story&#039;s caption. (Source: Instagram/ veezeworst)
"say no more lil twin, give me a week or 2," replied the rapper in his own Instagram story's caption. (Source: Instagram/ veezeworst)

AJ Dybantsa is a fast-rising star in basketball, signing with BYU late last year, and is currently leading his Utah Prep Athletes as one of the best high school teams nationally. However, he and Utah Prep are coming off a stinging two-point loss against No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew. Dybantsa used to go to Prolific Prep in California last year but transferred to Hurricane, Utah.

AJ Dybantsa had 49 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal during that 88-86 loss. Meanwhile, teammate Anthony Felesi added a double-double performance of 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals, but their efforts were not enough. As for Prolific Prep, Darryn Peterson exploded for 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the win.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep have lost four of their last five games

Meanwhile, Utah Prep has not been doing so well as of late, with the team being on a three-game losing streak and losing four of its last five games. Before losing to Prolific Prep, Dybantsa and Co. lost to top Calvary Christian Academy last Feb. 1, with the final score of 64-57, and the day before that, they lost to CIA Bella Vista with the final score of 68-63.

The Athletes' only win during those last five games was against Sagemont Prep on Jan. 30, winning by a close margin of 82-79. The team was thoroughly defeated during the Hoophall Classic by defending Chipotle National champion Montverde Academy last Jan. 19, with a final score of 74-60.

Utah Prep is set to try and bounce back during Grind Session Power Conference Jamaica on Valentine;s Day and then Grind Session Power Conference Washington DC on Feb. 28. So far, their opponents for those two events have not yet been revealed.

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी