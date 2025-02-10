AJ Dybantsa drops 4-word reaction to Detroit rapper Veeze's post

AJ Dybantsa has been rubbing shoulders with some very famous people, not just in sports, but in the entertainment industry as well. On Sunday, he reposted a post from Detroit rapper Veeze on his Instagram Stories, asking when his next EP would be dropping.

AJ Dybantsa reacts to post by rapper Veeze (Source: Instagram/ aj.dybantsa)

"when the ep droppin?" asked AJ Dybantsa in his Instagram Stories.

Surely enough, Vezee himself replied to the No. 1-ranked overall prospect's inquiry with his own Instagram story.

"say no more lil twin, give me a week or 2," replied the rapper in his own Instagram story's caption. (Source: Instagram/ veezeworst)

AJ Dybantsa is a fast-rising star in basketball, signing with BYU late last year, and is currently leading his Utah Prep Athletes as one of the best high school teams nationally. However, he and Utah Prep are coming off a stinging two-point loss against No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew. Dybantsa used to go to Prolific Prep in California last year but transferred to Hurricane, Utah.

AJ Dybantsa had 49 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal during that 88-86 loss. Meanwhile, teammate Anthony Felesi added a double-double performance of 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals, but their efforts were not enough. As for Prolific Prep, Darryn Peterson exploded for 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the win.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep have lost four of their last five games

Meanwhile, Utah Prep has not been doing so well as of late, with the team being on a three-game losing streak and losing four of its last five games. Before losing to Prolific Prep, Dybantsa and Co. lost to top Calvary Christian Academy last Feb. 1, with the final score of 64-57, and the day before that, they lost to CIA Bella Vista with the final score of 68-63.

The Athletes' only win during those last five games was against Sagemont Prep on Jan. 30, winning by a close margin of 82-79. The team was thoroughly defeated during the Hoophall Classic by defending Chipotle National champion Montverde Academy last Jan. 19, with a final score of 74-60.

Utah Prep is set to try and bounce back during Grind Session Power Conference Jamaica on Valentine;s Day and then Grind Session Power Conference Washington DC on Feb. 28. So far, their opponents for those two events have not yet been revealed.

