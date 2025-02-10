Recruiting Insider drops 2-word reaction to No. 1 AJ Dybantsa taking on No. 2 Darryn Peterson at the Grind Session

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, No. 1 and 2 in the 2025 Class, tore the house down during their rematch at the Grind Session in Atlanta on Saturday. After the game, Peterson and his team, the Prolific Prep Crew (California), are now 2-0 against Dybantsa's Utah Prep Athletes. The two had monster performances, combining for 107 points, with the Crew winning 88-86.

Darryn Peterson had 58 points and seven rebounds during that game, while AJ Dybantsa had 49 points and nine rebounds. Their performance had many people talking, including ESPN recruiting insider Paul Biancardi.

"Difference Makers!!" wrote analyst Paul Biancardi.

Insider Paul Biancardi reacts to AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson rematch at Grind Session Atlanta (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

Being ESPN's National Director of Recruiting, Biancardi is one of the biggest names in high school basketball recruitment. He has always been impressed with Dybantsa and Peterson. Here is how he described Dybantsa in a Dec. 10 article in collaboration with Jeff Borzello:

"Dybantsa is the epitome of the modern-day NBA wing, possessing size, skill and explosiveness. He can play multiple positions, creating mismatches despite being just 17 years old. He shines as an aggressive attacking wing, but can turn into a playmaker and initiate offense for teammates."

"His scoring is most effective in the midrange, as most cannot challenge or contest against his size and high release. He is a tough shotmaker who has increased his 3-point percentage and also has the ability to finish through contact at the rim and get to the free throw line. Defensively, he can block shots with a quick second jump and is capable of switching on the perimeter."

Here is how he described Darryn Peterson on Nov. 2:

"Aggressive attacking the basket and finding gaps with power, speed and a change of pace, Peterson is astute at creating fouls due to his college-ready frame and ability to finish through contact. His motor and athletic ability are not in question. He manipulates defenders in ball-screen actions with the threat to turn the corner and score on his own or create for a teammate," said Paul Biancardi.

"He can prevent defenders from going under a screen by making 3s with consistency. Defensively, he averaged nearly three steals and two blocks and is impactful with his ability to grab rebounds and lead the break and put pressure on the defense in transition."

AJ Dybantsa snaps Utah Prep's 3-game losing streak

After losing to Prolific Prep, the Athletes were on a three-game slide. However, on Sunday, AJ Dybantsa led Utah Prep for a big bounceback win against Iowa United during the Grind Session in Atlanta.

Dybantsa had 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Utah Prep to a 69-61 win.

