Hunter Dickinson injury update: NCAAB analyst drops promising take on Kansas Center ahead of 2024 NCAA tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks' big man, Hunter Dickinson, walked out of the game against Houston on March 10 due to an injury. Dickinson reportedly dislocated his right shoulder.

The #1 Kansas center missed the previous match versus Cincinnati. His absence was noticeable on the field, as Kansas lost 52-72 while the Bearcats outrebounded the Jawhawks by 11 rebounds.

Hunter Dickinson Injury Update

NCAAB Analyst Jeff Goodman provided an update on Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar's injuries. Goodman stated that both players are going to play and that the only question is about their fitness.

"Yeah, I talked to Kevin McCullar and he told me he will be back, you know, this was more of a precautionary deal just to get the rest he needed," said Goodman.

"He said he is feeling better, and trust me, Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson are going to play. They are going to play in the NCAA Tournament."

"The question is how effective they are going to be after missing this time. Obviously they are veterans but you're still throwing them back into the situation that does not look very promising," he added.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self also said that Dickinson will need an MRI exam that took place on Sunday. Self gave an update on the "Hawk Talk" on Monday night:

"Well, we got great news yesterday with Hunter, there's no surgery, he did not tear it," Self said. "Actually, he's far better off than what the doctors and the trainers even imagined ... He's already started rehab and all of those things."

"The bad news is he's not going to play this week ... so he'll be available to us with the NCAA Tournament. And not only available but he should be fine. I mean, he'll be conditioning and doing non-contact basketball stuff by Thursday or Friday."

How has Hunter Dickinson performed this season?

Dickinson has been exceptional for the Jayhawks. The big man is averaging a double-double in the 2023–24 season.

He is averaging 18.0 points (85th in the league), 10.8 rebounds (8th in the league) and 2.2 assists while shooting 55% from the field. Kansas' next match will be in the First Four of March Madness on March 19.

How far do you see the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

