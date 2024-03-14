"Worst Kansas basketball team of all time": Bill Self's frustrating 72-52 loss against Cincinnati has fans shattered

A short-handed Kansas Jayhawks took on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday and felt home disappointed with a 72-52 loss. With this, the Jayhawks are out of the Big-12 Tournament and will be looking forward to redeeming themselves during March Madness.

After a relatively disappointing season, Kansas fans have now lost all hope for the team as they took to X to vent their frustrations. One fan said:

"We really the worst Kansas basketball team of all time"

Other fans also called out the team for its bad performances, with a few coming up with strange Big Dance predictions.

What went wrong for the Kansas Jayhawks?

Kansas went into the game with the offensive prowess of Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. as both players were sidelined with injuries. The Bearcats capitalized on this advantage as they took the lead from the first buzzer.

Starting off with 3-2, thanks to Day Day Thomas's three-point jumper, Cincinnati widened the gap as it raked in more baskets. The halftime ended with a score of 38-25 as the Jayhawks struggled to catch up to the Bearcats.

Things heated up in the second half as the Jayhawks almost came close to taking the lead when they reduced the gap to just two points at 40-38. However, Cincinnati picked themselves up once again and scored more points to finish the game with a 20-point difference.

KJ Adams Jr. was the only double-digit scorer for the Jayhawks, as he scored 22 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists while playing 34 minutes. Johnny Furphy added eight rebounds and Elamrko Jackson added another nine rebounds for five points.

For Cincinnati, Dan Skillings Jr. scored 25 points and seven rebounds, John Newman III added 12 points with 10 rebounds and Simas Lukosius had 10 points with six rebounds and three assists. Aziz Bandaogo put up nine rebounds for two points.

Cincinnati was 28-73 from the field, including 9-26 from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks were worse, with 21-62 from the field and 3-20 from the three-point line.

With this loss, the Jayhawks stand to lose their No. 1 seed and are looking for a potential No. 4 or No. 5 on Selection Sunday. Additionally, injuries to Dickinson and McCullar pose a threat to its prospects. The Bearcats will next face No. 14 Baylor on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

