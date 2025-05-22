Hunter Dickinson, Rylen Griffen show love as Kansas standout Justin Cross shares graduation snaps

Kansas Jayhawks forward Justin Cross has graduated from college. His teammates, Hunter Dickinson and Rylen Griffen, showed him some love for his achievement.
Cross joined the program as an invited walk-on ahead of the 2023-24 season but saw limited appearances. As a redshirt junior last season, he played in four games and scored four total points with two rebounds. His longest appearance was three minutes against Oakland.
Before transferring to Kansas, Cross spent two seasons at John A. Logan, where he was part of the 2023 NJCAA Division I national championship team. That team went 33-2 and closed the season on a 31-game winning streak. As a sophomore, Cross averaged 2.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks across 35 games.
On Wednesday, Cross posted images from his graduation on Instagram, standing in cap and gown at the Murfin Family Practice Fields.
Another image showed his graduation cap, a ring box, and a KU-branded case with his name. Teammates Hunter Dickinson and Rylen Griffen commented in support:
"Brudda," Dickinson reacted.
"Family man🤞🏾❤️,” Griffen commented.
In a short video posted, Cross said:
“Good. I'm not tired of school. I've been doing this for too long… I guess I got one more year. Get a master's and I'll be done for good.”
Academically, Justin Cross was named to the 2025 Winter Academic All-Big 12 Team. He is majoring in Liberal Arts & Sciences and is scheduled to graduate from the University of Kansas in May 2025.
Eligibility for the All-Big 12 academic honor requires a GPA of 3.00 or higher and participation in at least 20% of a team’s games, though senior student-athletes with two years of competition may qualify regardless of playing time. Kansas had five men’s basketball players on the list.
Justin Cross is not listed among Kansas' returning scholarship players
Looking ahead, Kansas is projected to carry 14 players in 2025-26 but must reduce by one due to a self-imposed penalty from an IARP ruling. Justin Cross is not listed among returning scholarship players or signed recruits. His status may depend on changes tied to the House settlement, which could allow returning walk-ons to stay on rosters without counting against the scholarship limit.
His father, Gene Cross, works as the director of scouting and administration for the New York Knicks and has previous experience coaching at the college and international levels.
