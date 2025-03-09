Hunter Dickinson stats: How did the Kansas star perform vs Arizona?

Hunter Dickinson delivered in his final regular-season game for the Kansas Jayhawks. The senior center matched his career high to lead the Jayhawks to an 83-76 upset victory over the 24th-ranked Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

Dickinson scored 33 points in 34 minutes of action on Senior Night. He shot 15-for-23 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. It was the second time this season that Dickinson scored 30 points in a game. He previously reached that mark in the game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Feb. 24, scoring 32 points in Kansas' 71-64 victory.

Dickinson had 10 rebounds to record his 15th double-double of the season. He has been a force on the boards lately, reaching double figures in rebounds in five of his last six games.

Here are Hunter Dickinson's stats from the game against the Arizona Wildcats:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hunter Dickinson 34 33 10 1 15-23 1-2 2-4 4-6 1 0 1 1

Zeke Mayo and KJ Adams Jr. provide offensive support to Hunter Dickinson in win over Arizona

Hunter Dickinson dominated for Kansas in the first half, scoring 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting during that period to help the Jayhawks build a 39-30 lead at the break. He added 17 points in the second half for the Jayhawks, who survived a furious rally from the Wildcats.

Arizona battled back in the second period, taking a 68-66 lead with six minutes remaining in the contest. Kansas responded, though, finishing the game on a 17-8 run to seal the victory and snap its two-game losing streak.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse. Photo: Imagn

Two other players scored in double figures for the Jayhawks, who finished the regular season with a 20-11 overall record and an 11-9 slate in the Big 12 Conference.

Zeke Mayo scored 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting. All of his made field goals came from the 3-point area with Mayo going 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. It was the first time since the win against the UCF Knights on Jan. 28 that Mayo has scored at least 20 points in a game. He also had six assists, four rebounds and one steal against Arizona.

KJ Adams Jr. also stepped up for coach Bill Self, scoring 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He stuffed the stat sheet against the Wildcats, recording eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

