“Hurley wife definitely wears the pants”: College hoops world reacts to Dan Hurley's wife Andrea's reported Lakers visit

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is rumored to be one of the frontliners for the job at the helm of the LA Lakers. And in connection to the rumors, his wife Andrea was recently reported to have met the Lakers' front office in LA--with her husband even said to have been endorsed by NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Here's the post on X by College Hoops Report, which fans had a field day about in the replies:

A few fans commented on how Dan Hurley's wife Andrea basically could be the head of the house:

"Yeah Hurley wife definitely wears the pants"

Some fans also assumed that Dan Hurley leaving UConn for LA is already a "done deal":

"He’s going to go to the Lakers. Loss for college basketball but he will be back eventually," writes one fan.

"Endorsed by magic , wife flying out… now the coach ?" asks another.

"Show that man and his wife their new Brentwood home address ✍️ Welcome to LA, The Hurley’s🤝," concludes this one.

"Happy for Dan Hurley on the Lakers Job 👏", writes another fan.

Despite the assumptions of numerous fans online, there's no official confirmation yet on whether Dan Hurley has been named the new coach of the Lakers. LA parted ways with former coach Darvin Ham after the team was beaten 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets in this year's playoffs.

Ham had led the Lakers to the postseason after having to go through the Play-In. In the first round, the team was just completely outclassed by the defending champs - falling behind 3-0 early before eventually bowing out in five games. He coached LA for two seasons.

Is Dan Hurley really on his way to LA?

After leading the UConn Huskies to consecutive national championships (the first team to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007), Dan Hurley is as hot a commodity as anyone can get when it comes to hoops coaches.

As such, numerous sources say that the Lakers are "preparing a big offer" for him (via ESPN). It's not known just how big the apparent offer is, but the report says that the team's front office has had preliminary contact with the UConn coach's camp.

The news was also broken out by renowned NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski (via Yahoo Sports).

