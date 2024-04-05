Top 10 UConn men's college basketball players of all time ft. Tristen Newton

Although it might be hard to believe now, but there wasn't much of a UConn basketball program to talk about before 1990. The Huskies had reached the NCAA Elite Eight once ever (1964) and had gone to the NCAA Tournament just twice in the past 20 years. But Jim Calhoun had been hired in 1986 and he was about to jump-start the program.

The Huskies have won national titles under Calhoun, Kevin Ollie and now Dan Hurley. Connecticut is favored for a second consecutive title. The Huskies have gone from almost nothing to a national power in the past three decades. But who were the players who led that transition? Here's the top ten.

Top 10 UConn men's basketball players of all time

Massive center Hasheem Thabeet used his defensive skills to become one of the best players in UConn history.

10. Hasheem Thabeet, 2006-09

A two-time National Defensive Player of the Year, Thabeet was one of the best shot-blockers in recent memory. In three seasons in college, Thabeet blocked 417 shots, second most in UConn history.

He was a raw offensive player whose career total of 1,028 points and 847 rebounds are still impressive. Thabeet went second in the NBA Draft in 2009, tying for the highest pick ever by a Husky.

9. Ben Gordon, 2001-04

A three-year Huskie before he went pro, Gordon scored 1,795 points. He made 246 3-pointers, shooting at a 42.3% clip which trails only Ray Allen in Husky history. Gordon's top moments were in 2004, when he helped the Huskies win the national title.

After going third in the NBA Draft, the somewhat-underrated UConn legend had an excellent pro career as well.

8. Chris Smith, 1988-92

In four years at UConn, Smith put up 2,145 points. He made 242 3-point shots, which was then a program record. His 193 steals are sixth in the Husky record books. Smith never reached a Final Four. But he helped the Huskies weather the early years of Calhoun's tenure and then build into a dynasty.

7. Donyell Marshall, 1991-94

Marshall only spent three seasons as a Husky, but he earned All-American accolades in 1994. His 1,648 points and 695 rebounds both attest to his solid excellence.

When Marshall was picked fourth in the 1994 NBA Draft, he became the first Connecticut player picked in the NBA Draft Lottery. 14 more have followed.

6. Ray Allen, 1993-96

Allen is a legend both at UConn and in the NBA. For that matter, his acting in "He Got Game" was also pretty epic. Allen scored 1,922 points in three seasons at UConn, which is fifth on the school's scoring list.

His 233 3-pointers were a preview of his perimeter brilliance in the NBA. Allen only reached the Elite Eight at UConn, but his No. 34 was retired by the school.

5. Tristen Newton, 2022-24

In two seasons as a Husky, Newton has amassed 963 total points. His 430 rebounds and 417 assists attest to his all-around excellence. A year ago, Newton was a solid contributor on a UConn title team. This year, he's an AP All-American and the Huskies are favored for another title.

Newton's stock will go higher if he helps UConn win the school's sixth national title. Already a solid member of the Connecticut hoops honor roll, Newton's 2024 performance is certainly worth watching in Cleveland.

4. Emeka Okafor, 2001-04

Okafor was a three-year starter before he went pro. Okafor went second in the 2004 NBA Draft, tying him for the highest selection in UConn history. A true back-to-the-basket center, Okafor went from a rebounder and defender as a freshman (9.0 rpg and 4.1 blocks per game) to an offensive threat as well (17.6 ppg as a junior).

Okafor's 1,091 rebounds is fourth best all-time and his 441 blocked shots remains a school record. But Okafor is notable as the 2004 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Behind his solid play inside, the Huskies claimed their second NCAA title.

3. Kemba Walker, 2008-11

In three seasons as a Husky, Walker played in two Final Fours. In 2011, he was arguably the best player in the nation, scoring 23.5 ppg. Walker's 1,783 points are still ninth in UConn history. Walker made 501 free throws, which was then a Connecticut record. He is also still ninth in steals with 185.

Walker was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2011 Final Four. He also won the Bob Cousy award that year as the nation's top point guard. He's also had a solid NBA career, but Walker will best be remembered for taking over college basketball in 2011.

2. Shabazz Napier, 2010-14

Napier scored 1,959 career points, fourth on the UConn scoring list. His 646 assists are third best and his 251 steals are second in Husky history. Despite being just 6-foot-1, Napier made 509 free throws, which is tops in school history, and 260 3-pointers, third all-time.

But Napier is this high because he was an integral part of a pair of national title teams. In 2011, he was a backup, but still played a significant role with 7.8 ppg and 3.0 apg. By 2014, he was the star, winning Most Outstanding Player after scoring 18.0 ppg on the season. Two titles makes Napier an easy pick.

1.Richard Hamilton, 1996-99

Hamilton ranks second on the Huskies' career scoring list with 2,036 points despite going pro after his junior season. His 237 3-pointers are sixth on the record list. His 82.6% free-throw shooting is third in school history. He was also an excellent pro with the Detroit Pistons.

But Hamilton is the top Husky ever because he led UConn to its first national title. After Calhoun ended the program's massive drought, the Huskies reached the Elite Eight in 1990, 1995 and 1998. But they couldn't break through until 1999, when Hamilton was the Most Outstanding Player on Connecticut's first title team.

Hamilton's No. 32 is one of two university jersey retirements.

