“HVL comeback season incoming” - College hoops world elated over TCU star Hailey Van Lith’s USA women’s 3x3 team call-up

Fans gave former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith a lot of love as she received her official invitation to represent the US in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A video of Van Lith getting her invitation was posted online, with the 5-foot-7 guard clearly getting a tad emotional:

Fans were quick to show their support for Hailey Van Lith, who has gone through her fair share of struggles in recent years. Comfortably the best player on her Louisville Cardinals squad, she transferred to LSU and played alongside stars such as Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.

However, since the Tigers already had their 1-2 punch, Van Lith was relegated to more of a passing role, a far cry from what she used to do in Louisville. Some fans acknowledged this in their replies, while also implying that she's due for a big comeback:

Another fan commented how Van Lith would have Caitlin Clark's back if she was drafted into the WNBA by the Indiana Fever this year:

"If hvl was on the fever she’d have cc’s back," says one fan.

Several more folks chimed in and gave the former LSU guard her flowers:

"I love this as much as I love Brink's selection. After her year in Mulkey purgatory at LSU, HVL gets her Olympic props - bravo!!" writes one person.

"Well deserved Van Lith 💪," says another.

"Congratulations HVL! 👏 You earned it," says one more fan.

Hailey Van Lith joins a stacked Olympics 3x3 team

Hailey Van Lith struggled in her lone season at LSU under head coach Kim Mulkey, who some may say didn't use the ex-Louisville scoring dynamo according to her strengths. Known primarily as a scorer for the Cardinals, Van Lith was tasked instead with helping run the offense.

For the 3x3 USA women`s basketball team at the Olympics, however, her role would be different. Plus, it's a far more stacked team where she could let loose and let her skillset shine through.

The team features Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick, and Rhyne Howard as the other members of its four-player roster (via USAB.com). Brink and Howard are both pros in the WNBA for the LA Sparks and the Atlanta Dream, while Burdick is a former WNBA player herself, currently playing for Valencia Basket Club in Spain.

