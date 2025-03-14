Hailey Van Lith found powerful supporters in basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Their belief in her fueled her competitive spirit and helped her ignore unfair criticism often directed at women athletes.

Ad

Van Lith recalled Kobe telling her it was okay to be competitive, aggressive, and even talk a little trash, traits some people didn't like seeing in female athletes. He saw that same fire in himself, and it was key to his success. Because of his encouragement, Van Lith feels comfortable being herself.

Hailey Van Lith's 2023 comments resurfaced on The Players’ Tribune Instagram page on Wednesday, where she said:

“I had people growing up telling me, ‘You need to change that. People aren’t gonna like that you act like that,’” she said. “Kobe saw that in me and let me know that it was OK. He was like that too and it’s what made him who he was. I feel comfortable in who I am now.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans shared their thoughts on the post:

"HVL the lionheart."

“That’s why I call her the #Killah,” another fan wrote.

“Congrats Hailey well deserved. Go Frogs,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Other fans wrote:

Ad

“Mamba Mentality,” another wrote.

“You are an amazing athlete! Your passion is immeasurable !! So fun to watch you and your team compete. So glad my daughter goes to TCU or I wouldn’t have had a front row seat to this amazing year!,” a fan commented.

“This is gonna be one heck of a march,” one commented.

Ad

Screenshot, via Instagram

Kobe Bryant’s fire led Hailey Van Lith to new heights

Hailey Van Lith's connection with Kobe and Gigi began when she was a player in Cashmere, Washington. Kobe noticed her talent and mentored her at his Mamba Academy in Los Angeles. He and Gigi even attended one of her high school games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That fire and determination recently led to significant achievements for Van Lith. As a TCU graduate student guard, she earned the Associated Press National Player of the Week title after averaging 21 points and 4.7 assists with impressive shooting percentages.

She also led the No. 6 Horned Frogs to their first Big 12 title. Van Lith's outstanding performance, including shooting 95.2% from the free-throw line, earned her the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament honors after TCU's championship win against Baylor.

Ad

Reflecting on her journey, Hailey Van Lith simply posted on her Instagram page:

"I’m blessed, cause this was purposeful."

Also Read: "Glad you got your redemption": Fans react to Hailey Van Lith's latest IG snaps following Big 12 championship win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here