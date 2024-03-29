"I would absolutely panic": Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy voices concerns regarding his daughters potentially dating coaches

The legendary commentary duo of Kevin Harlan and Stan Van Gundy were in the commentary booth as the UConn Huskies took on San Diego State in a rematch of last year's NCAA Finals in the East Regional's Sweet 16.

As the camera cut to Andrea Hurley, wife of UConn head coach Dan Hurley, Stan Van Gundy had a rather interesting remark to make about his daughters and their dating life, drawing inspiration from his coaching career.

"I will just tell you, having coached for a long time and seeing what my wife had to go through. I have three daughters. And I would absolutely panic if they were involved with a coach."

After Kevin Harlan waxed lyrical about Andrea, SVG was quick to follow suit, giving her 'all the credit'.

"That is a hard life. I give Andrea Hurley all the credit."

The son of former Brockport State University head coach Bill Van Gundy, both Stan and his brother, Jeff Van Gundy, have been in the coaching business for years. Stan is familiar with the harshness of the life of a coach, which he gives props to the Hurley couple for.

SVG has been a coach for nearly 40 years at the collegiate and NBA levels, reaching multiple Conference Finals and NBA Finals with the likes of the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat.

What did Head Coach Dan Hurley say about his wife, Andrea Hurley?

When the camera first panned to her, Kevin Harlan recalled an interview from UConn's head coach about the role Andrea Hurley had played in his life.

"A coach sometimes is only as good as his wife, and she is the perfect wife and I thank her for keeping me going as the season has gone up and down."

The two met at Seton Hall University in the 1980s, while they were in college. Their relationship grew through basketball as Andrea was an assistant in the program while Dan was the star athlete. Their relationship blossomed over time and culminated in marriage in 1997.

How many children does Stan Van Gundy have?

Stan Van Gundy had four children with his wife, Kimberly Van Gundy before the latter's unexpected demise last year after 25 years of marriage. They have 3 daughters - Shannon, Alison, and Kelly and a son named Michael.

The two's relationship had a similar timeline to that of Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea. After meeting at Castleton College in Vermont in 1983, where Kimberly worked in the administration's office when Stan joined the men's basketball program in a head coaching capacity. The two grew close and eventually tied the knot in 1998.