Dan Hurley has no plans of leaving UConn anytime soon. He led the Huskies to their second straight national championship on Monday, as UConn blew out Purdue Boilmakers 75-60.

It was a great performance from UConn, who went back-to-back. Despite the Huskies' success, there were rumors linking Hurley to the job opening at Kentucky. However, the coach shut that down and jokingly said he'd get a divorce if he took that job.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey," Hurley said after the win. "I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money."

It was a funny remark from Hurley who seems happy to remain at UConn and trying to lead the Huskies to their third straight national title.

Hurley also just got a new deal, as according to ESPN, he made $5 million this season as part of the six-year deal that was announced in June.

Dan Hurley plans to build a 'dynasty' at UConn

With the UConn Huskies winning the national championship on Monday night, the immediate focus for Dan Hurley is to try and get his team ready for a three-peat.

Hurley knows winning is tough, but he believes he can lead the program to a third-straight championship, which will be a modern-day dynasty in college basketball.

"Now you're thinking in your brain, as I'm looking at the locker room, about the chance to do it three times, like a dynasty in modern times. I mean, that's what I'm thinking about," Hurley said, via ESPN...

"On the flight home tomorrow, we'll start talking about what the roster is going to look like ... We're going to dive in and put together a roster that can play a comparable level of basketball to the one that you guys have witnessed the last two years. That's I know what our mindset will be."

The Huskies became the first back-to-back champions since 2007. UConn will also look to get a three-peat for the first time since UCLA won seven straight national titles from 1967 until 1973.

Even if Dan Hurley and UConn don't win next season, the Huskies are one of the top college basketball programs and a dynasty already.

Poll : Do you think UConn will three-peat? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion