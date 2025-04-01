"I ain't no punk": Analyst Monica McNutt refuses to switch allegiances after backing Lauren Betts' UCLA to win national title

March Madness is down to the Final Four, as Lauren Betts and UCLA are one step closer to winning a national title for the first time. UCLA took down LSU 72-65 on Sunday to reach the program's first national semifinal.

While discussing the odds on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday, analyst Monica McNutt was confident that UCLA would win the NCAA Tournament and was not backing down from her statement.

Host Mike Greenberg asked McNutt who she liked heading into the Final Four this weekend after UConn beat USC to book a place against the Bruins.

"Listen, [Greenberg], I ain't no punk, so I ain't gonna switch up now, even though UConn looked fantastic going into the Final Four," McNutt said. "My original bracket had UCLA pulling this thing off behind Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice."

McNutt acknowledged how well UConn looked in its Elite Eight matchup against USC and also praised Paige Bueckers for carrying the team as it looks to add another championship. She then discussed South Carolina and Texas, the two teams that are on the other side of the bracket.

"Anyway, I'll say all I have to say. I'm gonna stick with my original bracket," she continued. "I'm still looking at UCLA. I think Lauren Betts is that dynamic, that supporting cast around her. I think there's a variety of ways that they can play on both sides of the ball that make them a threat in this."

Lauren Betts' UCLA holds lowest odds of winning March Madness

UCLA will enter the Final Four as the team with the lowest odds to win the national championship at +750, according to ESPN BET. After UConn dominated USC 78-64 to reach the Final Four, the Huskies now hold the best odds at -150 to cut down the nets.

The defending champion, South Carolina, is the second favorite at +210 as the Gamecocks await Texas, who are listed with the third-best odds at +650.

Lauren Betts has been monumental in UCLA's tournament run and throughout the season. The junior big is averaging 20.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.

Betts chipped in 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Bruins ousted Richmond in the second round. She followed that up with 31 points and 10 rebounds as UCLA edged past Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 before recording 17 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in the Elite Eight against LSU.

