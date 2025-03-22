"I almost cried": MiLaysia Fulwiley reflects on $240,000,000 star Stephen Curry's motivational gesture at Warriors game

South Carolina Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley was stunned by a powerful gesture from NBA legend Stephen Curry. During the Warriors' game against the Raptors on Thursday, Curry wore a T-shirt featuring Fulwiley’s image, a tribute that left the sophomore guard feeling inspired ahead of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament.

The shirt, which displayed Fulwiley's name and jersey number, highlighted her growing influence in the sport. Curry’s connection with Fulwiley runs deeper than this show of support, NBA star, whose net worth is estimated to be $240 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), signed her as the first collegiate athlete for his Curry Brand through Under Armour in March 2024.

Since then, Fulwiley has represented the brand by sporting its footwear during games and collaborating on unique products that showcase her style and personality.

Fulwiley reflected on the moment following South Carolina’s dominant 108-48 win over Tennessee Tech in the tournament’s first round on Friday.

"It's a blessing, man,” Fulwiley said. "When I seen it, I couldn't really say nothing, but I almost cried, honestly."

She shared how meaningful Curry’s recognition felt, especially given her roots.

“Where I come from, nobody from where I come from, that would ever happen to them," Fulwiley said. "So, I'm just proud of myself... just keep going, trusting the process and just locking in because other great people will be on notice, like Steph, and I'm just blessed.”

As the defending champions, South Carolina now shifts focus to their second-round matchup against No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley remains crucial to South Carolina’s success

MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) pulls up for a basket - Source: Imagn

MiLaysia Fulwiley has become a cornerstone of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team as they chase another NCAA Championship. In her sophomore season, Fulwiley is averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

During Friday's game against Tennessee Tech, Fulwiley showed just how resilient she was when the team's band shouted “Terrible!” at her. She calmly caught a bullet pass from teammate Joyce Edwards and sank a three-pointer, instantly silencing the hecklers. The rising star came off the bench to score 15 points on an impressive 6-for-8 shooting performance.

After winning the national championship last season, the Gamecocks will attempt to defend it and win their first back-to-back title run.

