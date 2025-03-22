MiLaysia Fulwiley stats today: How did the South Carolina star fare vs Tennessee Tech? (Mar. 21)

MiLaysia Fulwiley and the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks began their title defense in style, crushing the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 108-48 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on Friday.

Fulwiley was one of four players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who will next face the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round. The sophomore guard delivered off the bench, scoring 15 points. She shot 6-for-8 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Fulwiley also dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds in 19 minutes of action. She displayed her defensive prowess as well, racking up four blocks and three steals in the rout.

MiLaysia Fulwiley remained unbeaten in her NCAA Tournament career, winning all seven games she has played in March Madness for South Carolina dating back to last season.

Here are MiLaysia Fulwiley's stats from the game against Tennessee Tech:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO MiLaysia Fulwiley 19 15 2 5 6-8 2-3 1-1 0-2 3 4 0 1

Joyce Edwards provides offensive help to MiLaysia Fulwiley in NCAA Tournament debut

MiLaysia Fulwiley wasn’t the only bench player to step up for Dawn Staley in South Carolina’s win over Tennessee Tech.

Joyce Edwards dazzled in her NCAA Tournament debut, scoring a game-high 22 points. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 9-for-12 from the field. She was also reliable from the free-throw line, going 4-for-4.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (#12) pulls up for a basket in front of forward Joyce Edwards (#8) during the first half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

It was just the fifth time this season that Edwards has scored at least 20 points in a game. The freshman forward previously hit that mark against Charleston Southern, Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida. Edwards also contributed in other areas, recording five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

Edwards scored 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the first half, helping South Carolina build a commanding 60-27 lead at the break.

Tessa Johnson also provided offense off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. The majority of her points came from beyond the arc, with Johnson going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. She also had six assists and five rebounds.

Chloe Kitts led the starters with 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting. She added six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for the Gamecocks, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time.

