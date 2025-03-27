"I am not a basketball fan": John Calipari's daughter Megan shares a hilarious gameday moment post anger outburst

John Calipari's daughter, Megan Calipari, was in the stands on Saturday to watch her father's squad take on St. John's in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas won the game 75-66 against the Red Storm and advanced to the Sweet 16.

On Wednesday, an Instagram user, '@cal_mrs' posted a picture of Megan from the game, captured from a TV broadcast as she shouted, and shared it alongside a similar image of her father, Calipari, in an outburst. The collage showed how alike they are in their expressions.

"Like father ... Like daughter!!! So HAPPY!!!" The text over the photo read.

Megan reposted the picture on her own Instagram story and added the caption:

"20 minutes after this photo was taken I told CBS Sports I am not a basketball fan," she wrote.

After Arkansas beat St. John's, John Calipari's family, including his wife Ellen and daughter Megan, could not hold back emotions. Megan spoke with CBS Sports about what it meant to see her father win his first second-round game since 2019.

"It's just been a rough couple of years," Megan said. "Mostly why I want my dad to win is because I want him to be happy, because I love him. I don't care about basketball. I wouldn't consider myself to be a basketball fan. I'm a John Calipari fan, and so I feel like he deserves this. He worked so hard."

John Calipari's daughter Megan talks about handling negative comments about her dad

The last few years have not been easy for John Calipari and his family. His final four seasons at Kentucky did not live up to the program's lofty standards, resulting in increased criticism.

The Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and could not advance past the first round in 2022 and 2024. As a result, Calipari's family, including his daughter Megan, had to deal with negative comments on social media.

"It is still really hard to read such awful things about your dad, and so I feel that's probably part of it for me," Megan told CBS Sports after Arkansas' win on Saturday. "I just feel so happy for him that he can prove so many people wrong.

"And honestly, I think he likes that ... He likes having to fight his way out of a situation. I think he thrives that way. And I think we saw it here today."

Calipari left Kentucky last April, after 15 seasons, to take over the Arkansas program. He led the Razorbacks to a 22-13 record this season.

