"I can't believe they won": Fans left stunned as #15 Kentucky pulls off major upset on #5 Tennessee 

The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats just pulled off one of their biggest victories of the 2024-2025 season on Tuesday. Matched up against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on their home floor, the Mark Pope-coached squad would bring out all their best despite playing without several starters for the nine-point, 75-64, SEC win.

This would give the Wildcats an above .500 conference record, 6-5, along with an improved overall standing of 17-7. It was a total all-around affair that had Pope field 10 players in total, with four finishing in double-digit scoring, including freshman Trent Noah who dropped 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting, two rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench.

With the unexpected triumph coming their way, many college basketball fans on X/Twitter were in awe of how the Wildcats overcame the Volunteers despite producing a subpar campaign thus far.

"I can't believe they won," one fan said.

"Anyone see that coming!?," another fan asked.

"Kentucky back?," one fan questioned.

Many of the Kentucky faithful were just ecstatic to see their squad pull off such an unprecedented upset.

"Big Blue owns the Volunteers!," one fan claimed.

"Kentucky stay sonnin’ Tennessee! Y’all ranked higher for what? Big Blue runnin’ the show like always. Keep cryin’ Vols!," a fan adde d .

"Huge statement win! The Wildcats proving rankings don’t matter when it’s Tennessee," one fan shared.

Fourth-year forward Ansley Almonor and third-year guard Otega Oweh would lead the Kentucky charge with 13 markers apiece, along with the former going 4-of-5 from the field and grabbing a rebound while the latter snagged six boards, dished out two assists and even blocked two shots.

Hoping to keep their national ranking and stay afloat in conference play, Pope, who is in his first year of coaching the team, and his current crop of Wildcats move on to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday on the road.

Kentucky Wildcats have only played seven games this season with a full lineup

In the home win over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Kentucky Wildcats were playing without the services of veteran Jaxson Robinson, who was unavailable due to a right wrist injury. Lamont Butler, the senior who was playing through a nagging shoulder, appeared to have also intensified his injury when he left the matchup at the 8:40 mark of the second half.

This could add to Mark Pope's worries, as the Wildcats have only played seven games this year with a completely healthy lineup. Had they played more games with all of their players, the 52-year-old tactician's first season at the helm of the Kentucky coaching staff would have likely garnered more victories.

