"I was blown away": $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa shares surreal experience of visiting headquarters of energy drink giant

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa is enjoying his best summer yet, with a visit to the Red Bull headquarters in Austria being one of the many experiences he's had over the past couple of months. The No. 1 player in the 2025 class played for Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland and won a gold medal.Dybantsa, who signed an NIL deal with the energy drink giant last year, recently posted a tour video on Instagram of the Red Bull headquarters, which is located in Fuschl am See, Austria.&quot;That's crazy because I didn’t really know about it at first. They mentioned, 'Oh yeah, we can send you to Austria for the headquarters,' and I was kind of blown away,&quot; Dybantsa said in the video. &quot;I mean, it’s just great being here.&quot;Obviously, I’m part of the family now, and this is the biggest part of Red Bull, so it’s a really pleasant experience. Especially as a basketball player — there are only a few of us. I think I was the first high school basketball player to become a Red Bull athlete, so it’s great. It’s one of the better partnerships I’ve had, just being part of the family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe full video has been uploaded to his YouTube channel and can be viewed below:AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL valuation is at $4.1 million according to On3, signed with the BYU Cougars last November.AJ Dybantsa shares his Formula 1 experience at an exclusive Red Bull inviteAs part of his summer excursion, AJ Dybantsa was also invited to the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo by Red Bull in May. Dybantsa shared his Formula 1 experience during his appearance on &quot;BYU Sports Nation&quot; earlier this week.&quot;(It was) ridiculously crazy,&quot; he said (1:06). &quot;You just see yachts lined up, yachts lined up and more yachts lined up. But I actually had a good view, Red Bull actually got us seats right above the pit stop. So I got to see one of the Red Bull athletes do their pit stops.&quot;Dybantsa also attended an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas, earlier this month. Since then, he has returned to Provo, Utah, and is working out with his BYU teammates ahead of his freshman season, which begins in the fall.