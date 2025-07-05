NBA Summer League: Adam Silver testing rule change that could spark surge in wild buzzer-beater attempts

When NBA Summer League action begins in California on Saturday, the league will test a new rule. When a player tosses up a full court or a half-court buzzer-beater, the attempt won't count against him on the box score.

The change has been discussed for some time. Fans have noted that players occasionally hesitate to heave a full court buzzer-beater to preserve their field-goal percentage.

At the start of the 2024-25 season, the league showed a willingness to change the way buzzer-beater heaves are viewed on the box score. G League games have adopted a similar rule. With any end-of-quarter attempt (defined as within the last three seconds of play) from over 36 feet throughout the first three quarters being exempt from a player's box score totals.

The change has hit the NBA's Summer League ahead of the start of the California Classic.

The NBA Communications account on X broke the news on Saturday.

"As tested during the 2024–25 NBA G League season and in effect for all 2025 NBA summer leagues, an unsuccessful end-of-period 'heave' will be recorded as a team — not individual — missed field goal attempt when all of the following criteria are met:

"The missed field goal attempt took place within the final three seconds of the first three periods of a game," NBAPR tweeted. "The missed field goal attempt was shot from beyond the outer edge of the center circle extended (approximately 36 feet from the basket), as shown below. The play originated in the backcourt."

Looking at the NBA's California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League schedule

The NBA's California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues will begin on Saturday, with games spread out over the next four days.

In California, the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, LA Lakers and Miami Heat will compete.

In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies will battle it out.

Play will end on July 8, with games available on ESPN and NBA TV.

The full schedule can be seen below.

Saturday, July 5

1:30 p.m. – Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBATV)

3:30 p.m. – LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors (ESPN2)

4:00 p.m. – Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (ESPNU)

6:00 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz (ESPN)

Sunday, July 6

1:30 p.m. – LA Lakers vs. Miami Heat (NBATV)

Monday, July 7

4:00 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (ESPN)

6:00 p.m. – Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (NBATV)

Tuesday, July 8

4:00 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies (NBATV)

4:00 p.m. – Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors on (ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz (NBATV)

7:00 p.m. – LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs (ESPN)

