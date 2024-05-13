"I can’t wait" - College hoops excited over reported Arkansas vs. Kentucky matchup for the 2024-25 season

The basketball world is buzzing with anticipation over reports of a forthcoming clash between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2024-25 NCAA season.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the much-anticipated showdown between these two powerhouse programs is slated to take place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Rothstein's tweet revealed that the exact date for this highly awaited matchup is yet to be determined, and as of now, there are no plans for a return game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash, with one expressing,

"God I can’t wait,"

"Going to be so much fun winning by 10+ in Rupp," a fan quipped

"Arkansas will slaughter Kentucky and make them beg for mercy," another fan remarked

A few other fans expressed contrasting reactions to this upcoming clash:

"They put the game in Rupp bc they know Kentucky will need the home court for that matchup," a fan stated

"cal will ruin that weekend," another fan remarked

This is the sole scheduled game showing a different ground from the last season, where the Razorbacks and the Wildcats locked horns two times, one at Bud Walton Arena and one at Rupp Arena.

The contention between Arkansas and Kentucky is always high stake, with a string of 48 encounters. Kentucky has a decisive upper hand in the face of the rivalry, with a 34-14 lead on the razorbacks.

The intensity of this rivalry, coupled with the return of former Kentucky head coach John Calipari to face his former team, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming matchup. Calipari's surprising move to Arkansas in April, following a successful 15-year tenure at Kentucky, has heightened interest in the rivalry.

John Calipari eyeing national profile for Arkansas basketball in the 2024-25 Season

John Calipari, head coach of the Arkansas basketball team, is engaged in the activity of creating a nationally known program during the upcoming 2024-25 NCAA season.

If we only take into account the games in the SEC, the team has got two matches scheduled so far, which will be at the Rady Children's Invitational to be shared in San Diego on Nov. 28-29, and features BYU, Notre Dame, and Purdue.

In the latest podcast appearance with CBS Sports, Calipari gave a description of his plan for the team's schedule, stressing the importance of the national promotion of the program. He voiced his wish to plan events like those he has already done previously.

"I want to have a schedule together that promotes this program nationally. I still want to do events that I put together in the past where four teams are coming together, and it probably (will) take me a year to do that. I want to have an MTE on campus, and I want some neutral site games."

The potential MTE Calipari mentioned aligns with the tradition of high-profile events in Kentucky's schedule. For over 13 years, the Wildcats have been a part of the State Farm Champions Classic, including Duke, Kansas, and Michigan State.

In addition, their games are regular fixtures in the CBS Sports Classic, with titles taking place in the last decade against North Carolina, Ohio State, and UCLA.